This stunt baseball star tried a backflip on live television and violently faceplanted – everyone online reacted accordingly

There’s still nothing in entertainment like live TV. Anything can happen. For our purposes today, that means a painful fail in real time for all to see and (guiltily?) enjoy.

CNN guest’s attempt at backflip goes disastrously wrong live on air pic.twitter.com/z7I6btN5na — Ahch Abiama (@AhchAbiama) July 24, 2025

That’s Savannah Bananas baseball player Robert Anthony Cruz. The Savannah Bananas are a traveling baseball team that puts on ludicrously entertaining exhibition baseball games around the country that involve stunts, dancing, and trick plays. It’s all very fun for the fans and it appears to be almost as fun for the players.

Until something like this happens.

Cruz was on CNN to promote the Bananas and he wanted to give a little taste of what fans can expect when they show up to the ballpark. Things did not go as planned. The visual is a delight, but the audio is the true chef’s kiss. A resounding thud like that will last for all of eternity.

As expected, it left a mark – but don’t worry – it’s nothing some gauze and a whole lot of ice won’t fix.

Coach Rac from the Savannah Bananas pic.twitter.com/LMSKcFaLyo — Elasaid aka Cat-sìth (@evil_liz) July 24, 2025

The internet had thoughts (and prayers).

i hope this scares benson boone — Miss Peabody (@KartDog) July 24, 2025

Reminds me of thispic.twitter.com/2JxPEfAm4x — NO CONTEXT VIDEOS (@Viralvid_89) July 24, 2025

That was in actuality a perfectly executed backflip with seamless transition into the worm. It’s called a backworm. — Jules Ehrhardt (@ezyjules) July 24, 2025

Look at his shoe pic.twitter.com/8ymh2kjxFJ — Furious Stylez (@Furious_Stylez6) July 24, 2025

