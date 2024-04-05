Animals birds

The actual size of a pelican’s mouth is utterly mindblowing

Updated April 5th, 2024

Despite knowing that pelicans are famous for the size of their rather flexible beaks, seeing one in action has proved a little mindblowing.

Check out u/Low_Special715‘s post from r/BeAmazed, accurately named – ‘Actual size of a Pelican’s mouth’.

Actual size of a Pelican’s mouth
byu/Low_Special715 inBeAmazed

Here are a few things Reddit users had to say about the clip.

Oh. My gosh. I don’t know if it’s just me but this totally gave me goose bumps in the grossest way.
Jns042

A wonderful bird is the pelican.

His bill can hold more than his belican.

He can hold in his beak

Enough food for a week,

But I’m damned if I see how the helican

Ogden Nash
Dwangeroo

Supposedly Pelicans are able to swallow themselves whole.
Right_Walk6668

When you order the Carolina Reaper Salsa.
Justin-Timberlake

As captainaberica said –

It’s like its mouth was giving birth to another mouth.

Source r/BeAmazed