The actual size of a pelican’s mouth is utterly mindblowing

Despite knowing that pelicans are famous for the size of their rather flexible beaks, seeing one in action has proved a little mindblowing.

Check out u/Low_Special715‘s post from r/BeAmazed, accurately named – ‘Actual size of a Pelican’s mouth’.

Here are a few things Reddit users had to say about the clip.

Oh. My gosh. I don’t know if it’s just me but this totally gave me goose bumps in the grossest way.

Jns042

A wonderful bird is the pelican. His bill can hold more than his belican. He can hold in his beak Enough food for a week, But I’m damned if I see how the helican Ogden Nash

Dwangeroo

Supposedly Pelicans are able to swallow themselves whole.

Right_Walk6668

When you order the Carolina Reaper Salsa.

Justin-Timberlake

As captainaberica said –

It’s like its mouth was giving birth to another mouth.

Image Screengrab