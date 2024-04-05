The actual size of a pelican’s mouth is utterly mindblowing
Despite knowing that pelicans are famous for the size of their rather flexible beaks, seeing one in action has proved a little mindblowing.
Check out u/Low_Special715‘s post from r/BeAmazed, accurately named – ‘Actual size of a Pelican’s mouth’.
Actual size of a Pelican’s mouth
byu/Low_Special715 inBeAmazed
Here are a few things Reddit users had to say about the clip.
Oh. My gosh. I don’t know if it’s just me but this totally gave me goose bumps in the grossest way.
Jns042
A wonderful bird is the pelican.
His bill can hold more than his belican.
He can hold in his beak
Enough food for a week,
But I’m damned if I see how the helican
Ogden Nash
Dwangeroo
Supposedly Pelicans are able to swallow themselves whole.
Right_Walk6668
When you order the Carolina Reaper Salsa.
Justin-Timberlake
As captainaberica said –
It’s like its mouth was giving birth to another mouth.
READ MORE
Czech university adopts a pelican, and the resulting photoshoot is wonderful
Source r/BeAmazed Image Screengrab