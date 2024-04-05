Politics conservatives

The more you look at this Conservatives poster, the worse it becomes – 27 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 5th, 2024

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the timeline, the official Conservatives Twitter/X account has shared this wild post.

Don’t let the doomsters and the naysayers trick you into talking down our country. The UK is as strong as ever. Image - collage of The King, a Swiss container ship, Christopher Nolan, the England men's football team, a couple of fighter planes. Banner says Britain is the second most powerful country in the world.

It’s like a Magic Eye image, but instead of showing three leaping dolphins, it reveals desperation, incompetence and appalling photo-editing skills.

Here are some of the things people have been saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2