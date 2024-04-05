The more you look at this Conservatives poster, the worse it becomes – 27 favourite responses

Politics conservatives

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the timeline, the official Conservatives Twitter/X account has shared this wild post.

It’s like a Magic Eye image, but instead of showing three leaping dolphins, it reveals desperation, incompetence and appalling photo-editing skills.

Here are some of the things people have been saying about it.

1.

The real fun in this is imagining the conversation about whether to have the men's team or women's team in the image. 'But the women did actually win something,' 'yes, but will it look too woke?' Tough gig. https://t.co/jiFsVaM9nE — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 4, 2024

2.

I wonder if they checked with the palace before using the King for their ridiculous propaganda. https://t.co/8dNrsgTglk — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) April 4, 2024

3.

There's a lot to unpick here but the main one is that is the randomest England line up you could possibly have chosen I know it's recent but you're not gonna win the Euros with Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher let alone an election https://t.co/j2goA1gRrC — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) April 4, 2024

4.

Were all the women in all the United Kingdom too embarrassed to appear, or… https://t.co/DEMB257gt9 — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) April 4, 2024

5.

You can't just come on twitter and nick my ideas, tories x https://t.co/beNm5SHu6l pic.twitter.com/mYc13jqYV7 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 4, 2024

6.

Two unelected heads of state, a Canadian owned car, some fifty year old jets, a football team that's never won anything, and a Swiss container ship. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 4, 2024

7.

The @Lionesses are arguably the second most powerful football team in the world, but they don’t get a look in. Nor do any other women. Classy. https://t.co/MhY6nB61kP — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) April 4, 2024

8.

Oh come on – how the fuck am I supposed to parody that?! https://t.co/HXCGagzNLr — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 4, 2024

9.

That’s the spirit! As you sit there with raging toothache, looking through your bills in despair, windows closed to avoid the smell of shit from your local river & about to pick your kids up from their portacabin school where they’ve had another replacement teacher, be proud! https://t.co/FgeLdLtWCB — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) April 4, 2024

10.

Look at the absolute state of this tweet! https://t.co/enDSM3eEJ9 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) April 4, 2024

11.

The Tories have chosen to highlight the MSC Zoe, a container ship built in South Korea for an Italian company with a Swiss HQ, and flagged in Panama. So, a typical British success story. https://t.co/8oNZqTOlwj — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 4, 2024

12.

weird they’ve not done a poster with shit-filled rivers, unaffordable house prices, stagnant wages, the return of Victorian diseases, collapsing schools, wrecked NHS, people choosing between heating & eating pic.twitter.com/X0724QKnf2 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 4, 2024

13.

Makes you proud to be British! pic.twitter.com/hqq9pPPK9a — The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 4, 2024

14.