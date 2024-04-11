People are sharing the old VHS covers that used to terrify them and you’ll never look at Showgirls in the same way again

Entertainment films

It’s not just album artwork that isn’t the same as it used to be since everyone started buying CDs (and then streaming) instead.

It’s also the same for home video, which back when we all had VHS could still pack a bit of a punch. The switch to DVD didn’t make a huge different but obviously now we’re all watching streaming movies as well you barely catch a glimpse.

Why are we going on like this? Because @MichaelVarrati just asked this over on Twitter.

If you grew up during the 80s or 90s and didn’t have at least one video box cover that scared the bejeezus out of you every time you passed it at the rental store, I admire your strength. — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) April 9, 2024

It prompted lots of great and occasionally entirely relatable responses.

this poster triggered such a bad panic response in me i once literally sprinted away from it at the mall https://t.co/fxbHEXTGfZ pic.twitter.com/sY8cd6RJ4R — largest rodent (@capybaroness) April 10, 2024

Why the square hole?? Why you looking at me like that?? Robin please I’m 3 or 4 years old and I do not need this https://t.co/2kRCGf0MXs pic.twitter.com/mTORFkSheZ — Chelsea Pope (@chelseathepope) April 11, 2024

This was the worst pic.twitter.com/w7vczZ2xc1 — PUPPET COMBO (@PuppetCombo) April 9, 2024

this holographic cover that switched from Jonathan Taylor Thomas to Pinocchio really used to freak me out https://t.co/RlpVX26nOO pic.twitter.com/uZWLa20ctR — wyatt dunkin (@WyattDuncan) April 10, 2024

pic.twitter.com/rRSiBrqKlH — G O R C H – AKA MR. MEGALOPOLIS (@GorchMcLorch) April 9, 2024

Couldn’t help but look at it every time I was at the rental store, but it freaked me out. pic.twitter.com/ZN47UCBEAx — Cody (@bopwatch1) April 9, 2024

There was a bug on her face. https://t.co/VKmsNmwjtK pic.twitter.com/eZEWG2dZwH — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 10, 2024

If only I’d know man how goofy the film was. pic.twitter.com/pHjxu2Xa6h — Mike Noyes – Seven Years Later out now! (@The_Noyes) April 9, 2024

I thought this was the scariest movie ever made for YEARS because of the poster. https://t.co/PToGpLs1ve pic.twitter.com/KzrcdAbY3L — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) April 11, 2024

This cover is burned into my retina pic.twitter.com/dZEfQI10Re — natan✡️ (@SamZilberstein) April 9, 2024

But none hit harder than this one, and we’ll never look at Showgirls in the same way again.

showgirls used to scare me bc I thought she was a big worm https://t.co/E0byl5l5pd pic.twitter.com/4355q5OWFA — andie (@AndieIsOnline) April 10, 2024

Oof.

I would still love her if she was pic.twitter.com/1G382Mi0YL — andie (@AndieIsOnline) April 10, 2024

“She may have lost three limbs in the war, Johnny, but she can still do a lap dance that’d make a sailor blush!” — J (@JWToner) April 10, 2024

I work in a rep theater and once watched a child turn to his mom, point at the poster on the wall, and go “…why is that lady’s neck so long?” — Jordan Kady (@jobeckady) April 10, 2024

it really is a terrible cover, like who thought it was a good idea? — jennifer check (@wh0rchata) April 10, 2024

it’s perfect, it’s camp — andie (@AndieIsOnline) April 10, 2024

It’s at least as good as the film, that’s for sure.

And if you fancy a deeper dive …

I wrote a whole piece about this that you might dig. https://t.co/bn8FxBjFR6 — Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) April 9, 2024

