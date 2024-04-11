Private Eye’s ‘signs you are being honeytrapped’ just went viral and it’s the only guide you’ll need

Pics private eye

You’ll know by now the travails of Conservative MP William Wragg, who gave out colleagues’ personal phone numbers to someone he met on a dating app in a honeytrap sexting scam.

It looks like he gave up waiting for Rishi Sunak to sack him so Wragg resigned the Conservative Party whip instead, which was surely the least he could do.

He prompted more hilarity when this happened.

William Wragg’s photo shoot for the Times, with his wifi password on full display. pic.twitter.com/OEgY6XlLzb — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) April 10, 2024

And we mention him because Private Eye published a handy list of ‘signs you are being honeytrapped’ and we hope it will be of some future assistance.

It went viral after it was posted on Twitter by broadcaster Matthew Wright.

Source Private Eye H/T @Matthew_Wright