Elon Musk’s try-hard red carpet posing prompted no end of mockery – 17 favourite takedowns

We have to confess we hadn’t come across the Annual Breakthrough prize ceremony, which is a bit like the Oscars but for science and maths.

But it rocketed onto our radar because of one particular guest and his try-hard red carpet posing. Step forward, Elon Musk!

And his comedy antics prompted just as much mockery as you’d expect. Which is to say, an awful lot.

These 17 people might very well have said it best.

1.

I’ve never seen anyone so desperate to be liked and so obviously unlikeable. https://t.co/tjs4bnQb7I — Ashley Lynch ✂️️ (@ashleylynch) April 14, 2024

2.

your annoying ipad kid nephew after one too many Shirley Temples at the family function pic.twitter.com/5oaIsTI3xU — sarah (@sablaah) April 14, 2024

3.

He’s so uncomfortable in his own skin it looks like absolute hell to even be alive https://t.co/mWoAcEc2UI — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 14, 2024

4.

You know he was practicing these poses in the mirror for an hour before he left https://t.co/EpxCAUbUDY — Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) April 14, 2024

5.

How do you have this much money and you can’t find a goddamn tuxedo that fits. https://t.co/J6hGvH1qVK — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) April 14, 2024

6.

We’re watching history in the making here to bear witness to the first man with zero (0) rizz https://t.co/XfC3K3bF4g — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 14, 2024

7.

The gold is in the desperate moments between the poses https://t.co/uHhlMOb05Y — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) April 14, 2024

8.

Guy who came to the mic with 9 of his buddies with nothing written but has been told his stories are like so epic and funny. https://t.co/Xp4RuJpbIV — Bob Gurnett (@BobIsntFunny) April 14, 2024

9.