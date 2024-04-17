Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss blamed the ‘health police’ for the Government’s anti-smoking policy – 14 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2024

Rishi Sunak‘s anti-smoking bill came before the Commons on Tuesday, offering MPs a chance to make the UK the first country to phase out the legal purchase of cigarettes.

If implemented, it will be an unusual step, legislating against those born in 2009 or later from ever buying cigarettes legally. A concept with comedy sketch potential.

The debate and vote put pressure on Sunak’s already fractured party, with some seeing the health benefits and others crying ‘Nanny state!’. However, a bit of a pattern emerged in some of those arguing against the bill.

Liz Truss, who has a book to plug and thinks she’s in with a chance of a move back into 10 Downing Street, spoke for 12 minutes about why the bill shouldn’t go through – immediately after the Speaker had asked for speeches to be a maximum of seven minutes.

In the absence of a good reason for her stance, she invoked the spectre of a problematic entity – the health police.

The health police are presumably in league with the ‘deep state’, which stopped her implementing her brilliant West-saving policies, and the ‘London elite’, who compared her to a lettuce.

Her comment was met with exactly the amount of scorn it deserved.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

