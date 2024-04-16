These male Warhammer fans furious at being told some of the figures are female is today’s funniest thing

Weird World Gaming

You don’t have to play Warhammer to appreciate this (no, seriously, you don’t), a bunch of male fans of the tabletop strategy fantasy game furious at finding out that some of the figures they play with are – wait for it – female!

It all started with this announcement from the good people of @warhammer over on Twitter.

Green or Gold? Pre-order Orks and Adeptus Custodes Codexes, battleboxes, and more to pick your side! https://t.co/RqAC9V5Vxm#WarhammerCommunity pic.twitter.com/bPN0bdwvug — Warhammer Official (@warhammer) April 13, 2024

And one Warhammer player spotted something he presumably hadn’t seen before.

@warhammer Why did you make female custodes? — 🙂 (@Idk721252) April 14, 2024

The @warhammer account was only too happy to help.

Since the first of the Ten Thousand were created, there have always been female Custodians. — Warhammer Official (@warhammer) April 14, 2024

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end there, it really didn’t. And here’s exactly these Warhammer players had to say about that.

1.

This is the laziest thing I think I’ve ever heard from this account. Ever since 1987, not so much as a whisper in lore or novels, or a single miniature. Now all of a sudden BOOM “they were always a thing”. No worldbuilding or development. So disappointing and pathetic. — MagentaMan (@zaalsikar) April 14, 2024

2.

That’s not true. They were always men. See my pinned thread. You can make them female now (mistake when you have Sisters of Silence). But why lie about the past? pic.twitter.com/yRnhMIwIWc — Grummz (@Grummz) April 15, 2024

3.

And so Warhammer joins Disney Wars and Dr Who in being allergic to money — Wattanokomi (@wattanokomi) April 14, 2024

4.

People can 3d print your models hope this was worth it — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 15, 2024

5.

Since when? Show your work, and this is coming from a Custodian player. Never once in any of the codex’s did it say that. Now, if you’re talking about Sister of Silence, sure, but that’s not custodies. Hell, Joy-Toy doesn’t have one. Stop trying to retcon to please a small player… — Iron Patriot 3ID (@IronPatriot3ID) April 14, 2024

6.

I’m here for the ratio.

Whoever is screeching at you behind the scenes cannot replace your actual customers — Paul Suda (@paul_suda) April 14, 2024

7.