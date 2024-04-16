Weird World Gaming

These male Warhammer fans furious at being told some of the figures are female is today’s funniest thing

Poke Staff. Updated April 16th, 2024

You don’t have to play Warhammer to appreciate this (no, seriously, you don’t), a bunch of male fans of the tabletop strategy fantasy game furious at finding out that some of the figures they play with are – wait for it – female!

It all started with this announcement from the good people of @warhammer over on Twitter.

And one Warhammer player spotted something he presumably hadn’t seen before.

The @warhammer account was only too happy to help.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end there, it really didn’t. And here’s exactly these Warhammer players had to say about that.

