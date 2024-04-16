There’s something quite hilarious about this podcaster’s confusion over why a quarter of an hour isn’t 25 minutes

Social Media funny

The fact that 25 cents is called a quarter in US money has really messed with Peyton Hardin‘s concept of time.

The co-host (with Cameron Kennedy) of the smash hit podcast You Should Know occasionally has trouble grasping some concepts, which is part of the podcast’s appeal, but this misunderstanding may have to enter the Hall of Fame.

Watch what happened.

OPEN THE SCHOOLS pic.twitter.com/SVgDSvECMD — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 11, 2024

“When did we start speaking in currency? Like when were we saying ‘It’s a dollar thirty until 18?'”

We need to take another look at Cameron’s reaction.

Definitely the appropriate expression under the circumstances.

Here are a few more reactions.

How did he pass second grade??? lol — JEN (@BodaciousBardi) April 11, 2024

you should have to pay property tax on a podcast mic https://t.co/1hDOjjZRCg — kelbin (@pissboymcgee) April 12, 2024

The children were in fact left behind https://t.co/LkbwUa5lLJ pic.twitter.com/hqjPd7hBFF — Box lunch & coconut wata (@TanyaMarie_P) April 11, 2024

Oh sweetie….4 quarters equal an entire hour. ‍♀️ ATP the school system just passed him. https://t.co/SvDneS7K5T pic.twitter.com/7OcQq7H9n5 — NINA (@NINA8081STTOP) April 12, 2024

Oh noo hearing this in person would have me looking like this https://t.co/JKMOuOh0Ka pic.twitter.com/HkB5yywb1S — MalaSpice⁷ (@SamuraiShine95) April 12, 2024

Lmao "a quarter is a 4th of anything" "I dont understand that" https://t.co/IoesEj71Ya pic.twitter.com/AhpZL7TfZJ — zach (@kripto214) April 12, 2024

It isn’t the first time people have publicly struggled with fractions.

This reminds me of when McDonald's wanted to sell a 1/3 pounder instead of a quarter pounder but had to take it off the menu because people didn't understand 1/3 was bigger than 1/4 they thought they were being cheated out of meat https://t.co/skf7TeobVU — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) April 11, 2024

One person couldn’t believe he didn’t understand.

Nah this rage bait. I refuse to believe otherwise. — Chaniece 欣妮 Ⓥ (@thisischaniece) April 12, 2024

If it’s a bit – he’s really committed to it.

A funny podcast clip is giving people flashbacks to a universal childhood shopping trauma

