There’s something quite hilarious about this podcaster’s confusion over why a quarter of an hour isn’t 25 minutes

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2024

The fact that 25 cents is called a quarter in US money has really messed with Peyton Hardin‘s concept of time.

The co-host (with Cameron Kennedy) of the smash hit podcast You Should Know occasionally has trouble grasping some concepts, which is part of the podcast’s appeal, but this misunderstanding may have to enter the Hall of Fame.

Watch what happened.

“When did we start speaking in currency? Like when were we saying ‘It’s a dollar thirty until 18?'”

We need to take another look at Cameron’s reaction.

Cameron Kennedy looking baffled

Definitely the appropriate expression under the circumstances.

Here are a few more reactions.

It isn’t the first time people have publicly struggled with fractions.

One person couldn’t believe he didn’t understand.

If it’s a bit – he’s really committed to it.

