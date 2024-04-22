Steve Martin’s emotional recollection of his much-missed friend John Candy is simply the best tribute

Celebrity actors

Comedian and actor John Candy was only 43 years old when he died in 1994.

He left behind a legacy of hit films like Uncle Buck, Brewster’s Millions and Cool Runnings, but perhaps a greater legacy is the regard in which he is still held by friends and colleagues in the entertainment world.

This clip of John’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles co-star, Steve Martin, talking about the late actor’s performance shows just how much he’s missed.

This moment from the new Steve Martin documentary where he’s remembering John Candy…damn man. pic.twitter.com/6OrAhJsoK6 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 21, 2024

The incredibly moving moment has been viewed more than five million times in a day, and it’s fair to say that it’s been giving people strong feelings.

Aw man. Stop. I’m only getting over the Ade Edmondson stuff about Rik Mayall https://t.co/5qSgnXeBKM — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 21, 2024

So much dust getting into my eyes in this room https://t.co/zyF8CLV4Bv — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 21, 2024

The pain in his voice at the end… https://t.co/V1tyP1Kvmb — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) April 21, 2024

Jesus. I am in tatters at this. https://t.co/WQCLE1OID0 — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) April 21, 2024

who is cutting onions? one of the few performers I truly miss. R.I.P. John Candy https://t.co/OSdt7m3wEa — patrick m. (@sfpodge) April 21, 2024

So sweet, Steve Martin is a Real mensch, he’s been one of my fave comedians since 1975. John Candy too since SCTV, the Schmenge Brothers with with Eugene Levy, for one. Canadians were lucky to have his humor before he became super famous. Much missed https://t.co/qaaBpoef1S https://t.co/ER6yoMtWqH — Tara Greene (@6thsensemoment) April 22, 2024

There are a lot of great moments in the second half of this doc, particularly about SM being a dad, but this scene where he reads part of the monologue Candy was *supposed* to deliver … crushed me. https://t.co/1Hy3XByG9h — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) April 21, 2024

Can hear it in his voice how candy’s death still affects him. — Johnny Petrol (@ArcanumVase) April 21, 2024

Matt Knell was curious about the missing lines, and so were we.

Omg! I never knew that and I’m a huge TPA fan. Does anyone have the script that I can read the cut script he refers to? — Matt Knell (@mattknell) April 21, 2024

And here they are …

Here you go pic.twitter.com/RqJrPFVonx — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 21, 2024

This comment really captured the mood.

I’m going to be thinking about Martin *shoving* that script back in place, as if it’s covered in lacerating ivy he can’t bear to touch, for the rest of my life. https://t.co/XJwGdwzF4g — Brendan Foley (@TheTrueBrendanF) April 21, 2024

The documentary, STEVE! (martin) – a documentary in 2 pieces, is available on Apple TV.

Source Aaron Nagler