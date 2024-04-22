Celebrity actors

Steve Martin’s emotional recollection of his much-missed friend John Candy is simply the best tribute

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Comedian and actor John Candy was only 43 years old when he died in 1994.

He left behind a legacy of hit films like Uncle Buck, Brewster’s Millions and Cool Runnings, but perhaps a greater legacy is the regard in which he is still held by friends and colleagues in the entertainment world.

This clip of John’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles co-star, Steve Martin, talking about the late actor’s performance shows just how much he’s missed.

The incredibly moving moment has been viewed more than five million times in a day, and it’s fair to say that it’s been giving people strong feelings.

Matt Knell was curious about the missing lines, and so were we.

And here they are …

This comment really captured the mood.

The documentary, STEVE! (martin) – a documentary in 2 pieces, is available on Apple TV.

Source Aaron Nagler Image Screengrab