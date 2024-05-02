A Taylor Swift lyric has given the internet the meme of the moment – 19 smash hits

Social Media memes

Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has had largely good reviews from the critics and absolutely glowing reviews from the army of Swifties.

It has also received a very particular type of thumbs up from the internet, where a line from ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ has become a meme, and a very popular one at that.

It seems to have taken off when @leylanocontext made this Glee reference.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mvx7TJ434n — leyla (@leylanocontext) April 19, 2024

Fittingly, it was a hit. People began alluding to places, jobs, film, TV, music – in fact, anything that could and did make an impact on them as children or younger adults.

We’ve gathered some of the best.

1.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/NqGdhawI8d — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 26, 2024

2.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024

3.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/pxB8VX66k5 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 21, 2024

4.

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/ip7ZXMh4G2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 26, 2024

5.

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.@CommunityTV @ChevyChaseToGo pic.twitter.com/lsxcNMAnuy — Charley Koontz (@charley_koontz) April 29, 2024

6.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mcyprXm1kd — hannah (@dumbandfunn) April 22, 2024

7.

You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/sqegdCQVs2 — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) April 26, 2024

8.

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/MUyVbxhu43 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 21, 2024

9.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/737Yi0ch4B — gab (@f1ghtmi1k) April 21, 2024

10.