This furious dog acts so much like a puppet it’s today’s funniest, uncanniest thing

Animals puppets

We had to watch this about a dozen times before we convinced ourselves this was actually a dog having its nails clipped at the vets and not a glove puppet.

And yet, even as we write that, we still don’t 100% believe that’s a dog owner and not a very convincing puppeteer.

Because the way the dog reacts is just so much like a glove puppet it’s simply the funniest, uncanniest thing you’ll see today.

Being a vet is no easy job.. pic.twitter.com/hFJqmmHC9q — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 3, 2024

Cannot. Stop. Watching.

And neither could these people …

mf bit her like he was a sock puppet https://t.co/VjOC5g4io3 — ISAIAH ★ (@spookysai) May 4, 2024

I’m sorry but…. why would that dog bite that lady like that https://t.co/qpLo772y7i — The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) May 4, 2024

Bro still feels he has it under control… pic.twitter.com/RWm0oeHmZ5 — पहाड़ी_ (@pahadi_mando) May 4, 2024

I have watched this scruffy little gremlin dog bite this woman 37,000 times. Each time is funnier than the time before. 10/10. https://t.co/UmzlyUbpi7 — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) May 4, 2024

That doggo charged it’s bite attack — Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) May 4, 2024

Appreciate this dog’s use of clear staging and anticipation https://t.co/ihaJIPD3tD — Janel Drewis (@the_jan_man) May 4, 2024

IM FUCKING CRYING https://t.co/0XSKBVtYVZ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 4, 2024

oh my god the pause before the actual bite!! i thought i can only see this in cartoons! — Loli.rose.x (@Lolirosex) May 4, 2024

9.