Animals puppets

This furious dog acts so much like a puppet it’s today’s funniest, uncanniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2024

We had to watch this about a dozen times before we convinced ourselves this was actually a dog having its nails clipped at the vets and not a glove puppet.

And yet, even as we write that, we still don’t 100% believe that’s a dog owner and not a very convincing puppeteer.

Because the way the dog reacts is just so much like a glove puppet it’s simply the funniest, uncanniest thing you’ll see today.

Cannot. Stop. Watching.

And neither could these people …

