This furious dog acts so much like a puppet it’s today’s funniest, uncanniest thing
We had to watch this about a dozen times before we convinced ourselves this was actually a dog having its nails clipped at the vets and not a glove puppet.
And yet, even as we write that, we still don’t 100% believe that’s a dog owner and not a very convincing puppeteer.
Because the way the dog reacts is just so much like a glove puppet it’s simply the funniest, uncanniest thing you’ll see today.
Being a vet is no easy job.. pic.twitter.com/hFJqmmHC9q
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 3, 2024
Cannot. Stop. Watching.
And neither could these people …
1.
mf bit her like he was a sock puppet https://t.co/VjOC5g4io3
— ISAIAH ★ (@spookysai) May 4, 2024
2.
I’m sorry but…. why would that dog bite that lady like that https://t.co/qpLo772y7i
— The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) May 4, 2024
3.
Bro still feels he has it under control… pic.twitter.com/RWm0oeHmZ5
— पहाड़ी_ (@pahadi_mando) May 4, 2024
4.
I have watched this scruffy little gremlin dog bite this woman 37,000 times. Each time is funnier than the time before. 10/10. https://t.co/UmzlyUbpi7
— Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) May 4, 2024
5.
That doggo charged it’s bite attack
— Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) May 4, 2024
6.
Appreciate this dog’s use of clear staging and anticipation https://t.co/ihaJIPD3tD
— Janel Drewis (@the_jan_man) May 4, 2024
7.
IM FUCKING CRYING https://t.co/0XSKBVtYVZ
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 4, 2024
8.
oh my god the pause before the actual bite!! i thought i can only see this in cartoons!
— Loli.rose.x (@Lolirosex) May 4, 2024
9.
I may have watched this more than once. pic.twitter.com/jo1HoJyNSP
— Jennifer (@JennfromBim) May 4, 2024