HIGNFY’s Lyse Doucet had the best punchline to Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep in court

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2024

You might remember a week or two back Donald Trump made headlines during his ‘hush money’ trial by appearing to fall asleep in court (a charge, like all the others, Trump denies).

And we mention it again because Have I Got News For You had the best punchline to Trump’s 40 winks/resting his eyes, specifically this week’s guest, the BBC’s renowned chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet.

