HIGNFY’s Lyse Doucet had the best punchline to Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep in court
You might remember a week or two back Donald Trump made headlines during his ‘hush money’ trial by appearing to fall asleep in court (a charge, like all the others, Trump denies).
Haberman: Trump appeared to be asleep. His head would fall down… He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. pic.twitter.com/Y9niQfZc3W
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024
And we mention it again because Have I Got News For You had the best punchline to Trump’s 40 winks/resting his eyes, specifically this week’s guest, the BBC’s renowned chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet.
Martin Clunes, “What might happen to Donald Trump this week?”
Paul Merton, “He’s on trial.. And he’s falling asleep during the trial”
Lyse Doucet, “That’s because he’s anti-woke” #HIGNFY @bbclysedoucet pic.twitter.com/6XU0QLAiXU
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 6, 2024
