News funny

Count Binface beat Britain First in the London Mayoral election, and the celebration was visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2024

The battle between Labour’s Sadiq Khan and Tory Susan Hall wasn’t the only show in town as London voted in a new Mayor. A lot of eyes were following the progress of alien (and Ceefax champion), Count Binface.

There’s no denying, he had some excellent policies, including –

Thames Water bosses to be made to take a dip in the Thames, to see how they like it.

No shop to be allowed to sell a croissant for more than £1.10 (blame Liz and Rishi for the extra 10p).

Speakerphones to be banned on public transport, with offenders forced to watch a box set of The One Show.

Although he didn’t win the election (apologies if that was a spoiler), he achieved an important victory.

via GIPHY

The Count faced his adoring public.

Over on Twitter/X, there was a virtual roar of triumph for Binface. Here’s what people were saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2