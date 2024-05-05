Count Binface beat Britain First in the London Mayoral election, and the celebration was visible from space
The battle between Labour’s Sadiq Khan and Tory Susan Hall wasn’t the only show in town as London voted in a new Mayor. A lot of eyes were following the progress of alien (and Ceefax champion), Count Binface.
I love it when a plan comes together. They thought they could silence me by charging TEN GRAND for a page in the London Mayor booklet. And then they went and put my name slap-bang on the cover. #BindependenceDay pic.twitter.com/iP92knJ3HD
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 17, 2024
There’s no denying, he had some excellent policies, including –
Thames Water bosses to be made to take a dip in the Thames, to see how they like it.
No shop to be allowed to sell a croissant for more than £1.10 (blame Liz and Rishi for the extra 10p).
Speakerphones to be banned on public transport, with offenders forced to watch a box set of The One Show.
Although he didn’t win the election (apologies if that was a spoiler), he achieved an important victory.
I just beat Britain First. pic.twitter.com/ABlJvo2bSu
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 4, 2024
The Count faced his adoring public.
Count Binface says he is celebrating after defeating Britain First pic.twitter.com/dw1gj8FaJn
— Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) May 4, 2024
Over on Twitter/X, there was a virtual roar of triumph for Binface. Here’s what people were saying.
1.
In London the Britain First candidate was beaten by a guy with a bin for a head whose main policy is to reinstate Ceefax
Bravo pic.twitter.com/KOczaE3Poi
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) May 4, 2024
2.
Count Binface defeats the right wingers
I think it must have been the croissants "wot did it"@CountBinface #LondonMayoralElection https://t.co/oc99pod2oM
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 4, 2024
3.
Britain First got fewer votes in this election than Count Binface.
The vast majority of London looks at this and thinks you are a bunch of racist dickheads, because that is in fact what you are. https://t.co/hHpiA9gRmy pic.twitter.com/485EO5qXII
— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 4, 2024
4.
Britain First to be renamed Bitter Twelfth. https://t.co/uJvj6DldOH
— David Clark (@David_K_Clark) May 4, 2024
5.
The most important result of the day.
Great work, @CountBinface pic.twitter.com/jtSb9gyitT
— Damon Evans (@damocrat) May 4, 2024
6.
Increasingly persuaded that this is the leader we need https://t.co/89SpGkyNu4
— Ian King (@twoht) May 4, 2024
7.
THIS MAN is also a London Hero for beating Britain First 🙂@CountBinface, we salute you, sir. pic.twitter.com/J17KJFXbxu
— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 4, 2024
8.
Should get a Lordship just for that! https://t.co/DGUGNBaHrT
— It isn't just me. (@shirleyanng) May 4, 2024
9.
“Down with fascism, up with Ceefax”
That's certainly a campaign I can get behind
Well done @CountBinface on beating the Britain First candidate pic.twitter.com/KYfPzV87nT
— #McStrike (@SocialistLew) May 4, 2024