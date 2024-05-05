Count Binface beat Britain First in the London Mayoral election, and the celebration was visible from space

I love it when a plan comes together. They thought they could silence me by charging TEN GRAND for a page in the London Mayor booklet. And then they went and put my name slap-bang on the cover. #BindependenceDay pic.twitter.com/iP92knJ3HD

Thames Water bosses to be made to take a dip in the Thames, to see how they like it.

No shop to be allowed to sell a croissant for more than £1.10 (blame Liz and Rishi for the extra 10p).

Speakerphones to be banned on public transport, with offenders forced to watch a box set of The One Show.