Sadiq Khan has won the London Mayoral election for the third time – 34 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 4th, 2024

Long before a single vote had been counted in the London Mayoral race, reports of a possible Tory win were being shared by people who should know better.

There was this from the Daily Mail‘s Andrew Pierce.

Persistent rumours that Tories Susan Hall has pulled off a major upset in #LondonMayorElections we will know in 24 hours

The Political Editor of the BBC, Laura Kuenssberg decided to give the rumour a boost.

What's going on in the London Mayoral race? No votes have been counted yet, so hold on to your hats.. but it is clear tonight that the race is much much closer than some polls had suggested...

It wasn’t even what you’d call close.

Here’s what London’s re-elected Mayor had to say.

Some people vowed to leave the city, with the usual right-wing commentators leading the way.

At least one had already set the wheels in motion.

For many people, it was good to know that a Conservative campaign based on probably false claims had failed to pay off.

Here’s how some of them reacted.

