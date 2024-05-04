Sadiq Khan has won the London Mayoral election for the third time – 34 favourite reactions

Politics London

Long before a single vote had been counted in the London Mayoral race, reports of a possible Tory win were being shared by people who should know better.

There was this from the Daily Mail‘s Andrew Pierce.

The Political Editor of the BBC, Laura Kuenssberg decided to give the rumour a boost.

It wasn’t even what you’d call close.

London has spoken Sadiq Khan has WON a historic third term #LondonMayoralElection as London Mayor Sadiq Khan 44%

Susan Hall. 33% Beating Susan Hall decisively with a 3.2% SWING from Con to Labour Yes Susan Hall did even worse than #SexistShaun Shaun Bailey pic.twitter.com/XzOYGubYuH — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 4, 2024

Here’s what London’s re-elected Mayor had to say.

Thank you, London. It's the honour of my life to serve the city I love. Today is not about making history, it’s about shaping our future. And I'll work relentlessly to shape a fairer, safer, greener city for every Londoner. pic.twitter.com/OQJVxGg6IB — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 4, 2024

Some people vowed to leave the city, with the usual right-wing commentators leading the way.

Congratulations to my dear friend SadiqKhan on his unprecedented reelection as Mayor of London for 3rd time in the face of a vicious campaign fuelled by bigotry & misinformation A number of people threatened to leave the country if he was re-elected – Goodbye#LondonMayor — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 4, 2024

Dan Wootton, here, threatening to leave London – albeit a fictional London that only exists in his head. What a fabulous bonus to @SadiqKhan‘a historic third term! pic.twitter.com/pDapHXGfBN — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 4, 2024

At least one had already set the wheels in motion.

For many people, it was good to know that a Conservative campaign based on probably false claims had failed to pay off.

Here’s how some of them reacted.

1.

Even the people who don’t like Khan couldn’t vote for a crank like Hall. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 4, 2024

2.

#LondonMayoralElection

Our cockney Nana

Our dinner lady.

Lard on her apron

Sticky mints & Oyster cards lining her pockets.

Susan Hall, we are in mourning.

You offered funk & porridge.

Now everyone in London will be stabbed & die of clean air.

You were London’s Virgin Hairy.

pic.twitter.com/K2jFb74LqP — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 4, 2024

3.

The most worrying thing about Susan Hall losing the London Mayor election is the idea that being a massive racist and making up loads of lies might not actually win votes. #LondonMayorElection — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 4, 2024

4.

Sadiq Khan may have won according to counting the votes, but in the battle that matters, of rumours started by a bloke on Twitter called @anglosaxonprotectourstatues he’s lost by miles. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) May 4, 2024

5.

So basically the whole “OMG You Guys It Looks Like Susan Hall Might Have Beaten Sadiq Khan” nonsense was a deliberate lie spread by Tory client journalists purely to distract attention from the Conservatives getting gutted like a fat blue fish, wasn’t it#LondonMayoralElection — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) May 4, 2024

6.

If only all the people coming on Twitter to say they hate #SadiqKhan actually lived in London and could vote against him. Most Londoners who have lived through his last two terms admire his dignity, like his policies and are, by a large majority, very pleased to have him back pic.twitter.com/h7JkyXgtzl — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) May 4, 2024

7.

Lovely to see that despite all the desperate attempts at creating class wars or "woke" vs "anti-woke" and all that stupid bollocks… it has actually has very little effect British people aren't as stupid as the people in charge wish they were… General election now — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) May 4, 2024

8.

Conservatives: this historic landslide defeat just proves we need to go even further to the right. — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) May 4, 2024

9.

Susan Hall to claim a pickpocket stole all the votes she needed to win — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 4, 2024

10.

Rishi Sunak, Maggie Thatcher, Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Laura Kuenssberg, your girl took one hell of a beating… #SadiqKhan — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 4, 2024

11.

Respect to the election workers who counted votes for the London mayoralty, despite the capital's widespread looting, gun battles and tank warfare — Henry Mance (@henrymance) May 4, 2024

12.

And now we go live to Laura Kuenssberg https://t.co/gc31ZLcBrC pic.twitter.com/ruMex57QsH — Joe (@jrdzvl) May 4, 2024

13.

Sadiq Khan wins, racists go back to crying about ‘Londonistan’ and ‘feeling like a foreigner in are own country’ for another four years. — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) May 4, 2024

14.

If you can’t enjoy watching the failure of a racist election campaign of an incompetent, bigoted candidate riddled with misinformation, innuendo & outright lies promoted by a complicit press where changing the ballot rules backfired on them spectacularly, then what can you enjoy? pic.twitter.com/WFQAc6aeHM — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 4, 2024

15.

Ah yes my favourite day in politics. Sadiq Khan gets re-elected and the very worst people have a total meltdown #gammonocalypse #LondonMayoralElection pic.twitter.com/El9KVv9FyW — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) May 4, 2024

16.

Laurence Fox appears to be moving to Midsomer. I'll give it two months before he's barred from the pub and another month before the blacksmith murders him. And all because Sadiq Khan won again. pic.twitter.com/cSUamcPYYM — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) May 4, 2024

17.