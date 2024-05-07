Suella Braverman wants Rishi Sunak to dig the Tories out of the hole they’re in – 14 top reactions

Politics conservatives

In case you missed it, the local and mayoral elections were really, really bad for the Conservatives, who lost almost 500 council seats and one Regional Mayor, leading Rishi Sunak to call an immediate general election.

Just kidding. He listed recent ‘successes’ and promised to deliver for the country.

"I'm determined, more than ever, to demonstrate to the country that we are making progress on the areas that matter to them." The Prime Minister speaks following last week's local elections. Politics latest: https://t.co/xItZsH7tea Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ZY1DqmGzKv — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2024

In London, Sadiq Khan defied rumours to beat Susan Hall convincingly.

So basically the whole “OMG You Guys It Looks Like Susan Hall Might Have Beaten Sadiq Khan” nonsense was a deliberate lie spread by Tory client journalists purely to distract attention from the Conservatives getting gutted like a fat blue fish, wasn’t it#LondonMayoralElection — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) May 4, 2024

Suella Braverman emerged from the shadows to make sense of it all for struggling Conservatives, with a column she shared via this post.

One section caught the attention of Twitter/X, and not because it was such a compelling piece of statesmanship.

Amazing stuff. 'If you're in a hole keep digging', advises Suella Braverman pic.twitter.com/kVde2TRxBC — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 5, 2024

“Let me cut to the chase so no one wastes time overanalysing this: we must not change our leader. Changing leader now won’t work: the time to do so came and went. The hole to dig us out is the PM’s, and it’s time for him to start shovelling.”

It’s worth considering that last line again …

“The hole to dig us out is the PM’s, and it’s time for him to start shovelling.”

People had thoughts – which seems to be more than can be said for Suella Braverman as she wrote that column.

1.

If you're in a hole and start shovelling, that's not going to help. pic.twitter.com/sTKOAH86z6 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) May 4, 2024

2.

U ok hun pic.twitter.com/d21dl0ADgE — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 4, 2024

3.

4.

5.

Actually, if cartoons have taught me anything, if you’re in a hole and you keep digging you emerge next to a campfire and a man wearing a hat with corks hanging from the brim. https://t.co/sJ3aP0WPuG — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) May 5, 2024

6.

7.

How kind of her to finally confirm she really is just thick as mince and not just acting that way to garner support. — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) May 4, 2024

8.

When I first saw this I thought “That’s just *got* to be a spoof”. So I followed her own link to the Telegraph website. And I still can’t believe it’s real… pic.twitter.com/Hq5hNNCT1L — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) May 4, 2024

9.

To be fair “when you’re in a hole keep digging” is very much the Braverman approach https://t.co/tz8oj7Zgdw — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) May 4, 2024

10.

It must be said: kudos to whoever edited this piece, who surely spotted this and decided not to flag it. https://t.co/WgP6veVCVD — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 5, 2024

11.

A classic of the “Well *Somebody* Has Shat In My Trousers” genre. pic.twitter.com/tF1NYfCVA0 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 4, 2024

12.

Wikipedia: The law of holes, or the first law of holes, is an adage which states: "if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." It is used as a metaphor, warning that when in an untenable position, it is best to stop making the situation worse. pic.twitter.com/oaQz346FZK — @[email protected] (@gdimelow) May 5, 2024

13.

Next: An edition of Antiques Roadshow where smashing every item with a hammer is somehow believed to improve the value of them. pic.twitter.com/dtWsCUop83 — Ian Hall (@Ian64) May 5, 2024

14.

“We must not change our leader, because I really fancy a crack at it, and I’d prefer not to be in charge when we get comprehensively shat into oblivion at the next election.” https://t.co/2yZQkDqxh4 — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) May 4, 2024

She isn’t the first politician to say something epically stupid – and she won’t be the last.

Reminds me of the time John Major, in similar electoral difficulty, said ‘When your back’s to the wall, you’ve got to turn around and fight.’ Advice that would lead to you fighting a wall. https://t.co/GnKPwkVMum — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) May 5, 2024

There’s only one reasonable explanation …

Come in, Agent Suella, you are making it too obvious pic.twitter.com/ANAgnlRrYA — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 5, 2024

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab