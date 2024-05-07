Politics conservatives

Suella Braverman wants Rishi Sunak to dig the Tories out of the hole they’re in – 14 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2024

In case you missed it, the local and mayoral elections were really, really bad for the Conservatives, who lost almost 500 council seats and one Regional Mayor, leading Rishi Sunak to call an immediate general election.

Just kidding. He listed recent ‘successes’ and promised to deliver for the country.

In London, Sadiq Khan defied rumours to beat Susan Hall convincingly.

Suella Braverman emerged from the shadows to make sense of it all for struggling Conservatives, with a column she shared via this post.

No, the plan isn’t working. We need to listen to voters and change course if we are to save our country from Labour.

One section caught the attention of Twitter/X, and not because it was such a compelling piece of statesmanship.

“Let me cut to the chase so no one wastes time overanalysing this: we must not change our leader. Changing leader now won’t work: the time to do so came and went. The hole to dig us out is the PM’s, and it’s time for him to start shovelling.”

It’s worth considering that last line again …

“The hole to dig us out is the PM’s, and it’s time for him to start shovelling.”

via GIPHY

People had thoughts – which seems to be more than can be said for Suella Braverman as she wrote that column.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

She isn’t the first politician to say something epically stupid – and she won’t be the last.

There’s only one reasonable explanation …

READ MORE

Nick Robinson’s magnificent demolition of ‘poison-spreading’ Suella Braverman had everyone stood up applauding

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab