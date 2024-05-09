27 potential defectors to Labour after the shock arrival of Natalie Elphicke

Politics conservatives Labour

As you will have noticed, Labour has a new MP after former Conservative Natalie Elphicke crossed the floor on Wednesday – just in time to derail Rishi Sunak‘s composure for Prime Minister’s Questions.

Welcome, @NatalieElphicke, Labour’s new MP for Dover and Deal. I am proud to lead a changed Labour Party that is back in service of working people. pic.twitter.com/u2e7lJjq50 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2024

Elected for the constituency of Dover and Deal in 2019, she succeeded her former husband, Charlie Elphicke, who lost the Tory whip after being accused, and later convicted, of sexual assault – a verdict she criticised.

really really angry about this Elphicke story tbh lads, imagine being one of Charlie Elphicke's victims and watching his most prominent public defender being allowed to just pleasantly jump from party to party, being welcomed with open arms by Labour — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 8, 2024

In 2021, the Standards Committee recommended she be suspended from the House for attempting to ‘improperly influence judicial proceedings’ in the matter of her then husband’s appeal – which he lost.

Natalie Elphicke was suspended from the Commons for improperly trying to influence a judge in the sentencing of her husband, whom she said was punished for being “attractive and attracted to women” rather than for being a sex pest. She’s now a Labour MP. — Alasdair (@ralasdair) May 8, 2024

Her voting and speaking record in Parliament and out shows a very right-wing line on immigration and workers’ rights, which makes her defection statement interesting.

Keir Starmer just welcomed hard-right, anti-migrant Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party. Some highlights from her recent record pic.twitter.com/nQYF1IW4SL — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 8, 2024

Natalie Elphicke, "In 2019, the Conservatives stood on a manifesto that was very much centreground. But under Rishi Sunak, they've abandoned the centre ground and broken many election promises" "Meanwhile, under Keir Starmer, labor have changed, and I think that change is going… pic.twitter.com/fbuMnq3mOn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 8, 2024

Did she defect to Labour from the Tories or the Leopards Eating Faces Party?

Either way, her move wasn’t exactly met with jubilation and a mass-rummage for the bunting.

Elphicke has dispensed some of the most shameful anti-migrant rhetoric I have seen from an elected UK politician. This has included strong support for pushing back boats, which would risk the lives of those on them. Imagine *choosing* to welcome someone with this record … https://t.co/3RzBD2bzzT — Prof Tanja Bueltmann  (@TanjaBueltmann) May 8, 2024

Like a bad dream. What Labour values does she represent ? https://t.co/gjVhlIlOKh — terry christian (@terrychristian) May 8, 2024

Very worrying to see Natalie Elphicke defect to Labour. What is to become of the Tory Party if Labour are now the natural home for morally bankrupt, immigration-hating, hard right entitled fuckwits?#PMQs — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 8, 2024

Labour should have made Natalie Elphicke go and live on the Bibby Stockholm while they procesed her application. — Chris Brookmyre (@cbrookmyre) May 8, 2024

Natalie Elphicke has deflected to Labour? I imagine she's getting the same stares I got when I joined Britain First. — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) May 8, 2024

People began suggesting other defectors who might be welcomed with open arms by Labour. We gathered some of the best.

1.

These Labour Defections are taking the Piss now pic.twitter.com/JLF4pt2asw — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) May 8, 2024

2.

Natalie Elphicke? NATALIE ELPHICKE?!?!She’s welcome in Labour now is she? Yeah damn straight the party’s changed, Keir. Who gets to be cheerfully welcomed in next while Diane Abbott remains suspended? Iain Duncan Smith? Jacob Rees Mogg? Fucking Skeletor? — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 8, 2024

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

“So what did Starmer say? Can I join or not?” https://t.co/BPYhnuo3Yi pic.twitter.com/lC8IiIrvZT — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 8, 2024

8.

A vote for the Impaler is a vote for Labour x pic.twitter.com/dFWqcWU4A0 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 8, 2024

9.

10.

11.

Labour are hiring, no background checks or questions asked pic.twitter.com/BudCTRPauW — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 8, 2024

12.

13.

The Labour Party showing that they observe a strict vetting process for MPs https://t.co/iVAxArBYKD pic.twitter.com/q00xcCne6D — Steve May (@stevemaythe1st) May 8, 2024

14.