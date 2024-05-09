Politics conservatives Labour

27 potential defectors to Labour after the shock arrival of Natalie Elphicke

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2024

As you will have noticed, Labour has a new MP after former Conservative Natalie Elphicke crossed the floor on Wednesday – just in time to derail Rishi Sunak‘s composure for Prime Minister’s Questions.

Elected for the constituency of Dover and Deal in 2019, she succeeded her former husband, Charlie Elphicke, who lost the Tory whip after being accused, and later convicted, of sexual assault – a verdict she criticised.

In 2021, the Standards Committee recommended she be suspended from the House for attempting to ‘improperly influence judicial proceedings’ in the matter of her then husband’s appeal – which he lost.

Her voting and speaking record in Parliament and out shows a very right-wing line on immigration and workers’ rights, which makes her defection statement interesting.

Did she defect to Labour from the Tories or the Leopards Eating Faces Party?

Either way, her move wasn’t exactly met with jubilation and a mass-rummage for the bunting.

People began suggesting other defectors who might be welcomed with open arms by Labour. We gathered some of the best.

