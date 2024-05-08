Celebrity Dan Stevens good morning britain Susanna reid

Dan Stevens has a new film out and it sent this hilarious Susanna Reid exchange viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated May 8th, 2024

The rather wonderful Dan Stevens has got a new film out, Abigail, a ‘gleefully gory kidnap horror’ to scare your socks off.

And it was presumably his new movie that sent this fabulous moment from the Good Morning Britain sofa back in the day viral all over again.

It’s a fabulous exchange with Susanna Reid which, no matter how many times we watch it (and it’s been a quite a few by now) will never cease to amuse.

Beat them off
Will never be beaten!

‘I love hearing the back crew support staff completely breaking their composure and laughing super loud ‘
Alternative_Bath_861

‘Dan Stevens is a worldwide treasure.’
smashleyrad

‘Did you not have to beat them off?’
ar_condicionado

‘The innocent tone.’
scaledatom

‘She knew.’
BrownRecluse90

Really?

‘Over here in America, we say, “beat OUT the competition for the role”.
GANDORF57

So now we know.

