Dan Stevens has a new film out and it sent this hilarious Susanna Reid exchange viral all over again

The rather wonderful Dan Stevens has got a new film out, Abigail, a ‘gleefully gory kidnap horror’ to scare your socks off.

And it was presumably his new movie that sent this fabulous moment from the Good Morning Britain sofa back in the day viral all over again.

It’s a fabulous exchange with Susanna Reid which, no matter how many times we watch it (and it’s been a quite a few by now) will never cease to amuse.

Will never be beaten!

‘I love hearing the back crew support staff completely breaking their composure and laughing super loud ‘

Alternative_Bath_861 ‘Dan Stevens is a worldwide treasure.’

smashleyrad ‘Did you not have to beat them off?’

ar_condicionado ‘The innocent tone.’

scaledatom ‘She knew.’

BrownRecluse90 Really? ‘Over here in America, we say, “beat OUT the competition for the role”.

So now we know.

Source Reddit u/brucethewind