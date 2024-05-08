Piers Morgan asked if people would let James Blunt repeat Madonna’s X-rated antics and the singer had the very best response, hands down

Celebrity James Blunt Madonna Piers Morgan

The usual suspects are getting all hot and bothered about Madonna’s latest stage show in which the singer has been getting up to the sort of thing she’s been doing for basically her entire 40-odd year career.

And when we say usual suspects, what we really mean is the usual suspect. And when we say usual suspect, who we really mean is Piers Morgan.

"Would you be happy with James Blunt up on stage with people touching his willy all over the place?" Did Madonna's latest stage antics go too far? And James, would you be up for recreating it?@JamesBlunt | @piersmorgan | @AndrewGold_ok | @jamesbarrcomedy pic.twitter.com/fOMLxhQwYC — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 7, 2024

And we mention it because Blunt – not for the first time – had the very best response, hands down.

Think the lyrics are actually: “Blunt on your face. Big disgrace.

Touching his willy all over the place.” https://t.co/P1qH6UrZul — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 8, 2024

Well played.

And people were only too happy to join in (although it might lose its charm the third or fourth time …)

"We will, we will wank you" — Hubert Łępicki ❌ (@hubertlepicki) May 8, 2024

Just when you thought you couldn’t like James anymore! pic.twitter.com/YNRwqDIDQT — GabrielleLainePeters (@GabrielleNYC) May 8, 2024

Singing

We will we will

Suck you Enduring mental image there. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 8, 2024

Is this available for download at all? — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) May 8, 2024

To conclude …

That is a beautiful response to an ugly situation — Chow (@ChowRabbit) May 8, 2024

Source @JamesBlunt