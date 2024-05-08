Celebrity James Blunt Madonna Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan asked if people would let James Blunt repeat Madonna’s X-rated antics and the singer had the very best response, hands down

John Plunkett. Updated May 8th, 2024

The usual suspects are getting all hot and bothered about Madonna’s latest stage show in which the singer has been getting up to the sort of thing she’s been doing for basically her entire 40-odd year career.

And when we say usual suspects, what we really mean is the usual suspect. And when we say usual suspect, who we really mean is Piers Morgan.

And we mention it because Blunt – not for the first time – had the very best response, hands down.

Well played.

And people were only too happy to join in (although it might lose its charm the third or fourth time …)

To conclude …

Source @JamesBlunt