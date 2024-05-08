This Apple iPad ad crushing everything people hold dear might be the self-own of the year – 22 staggered responses

Videos advertising apple tim cook

There’s a new iPad Pro out, apparently, and it’s the thinnest (and most expensive) yet!

We know this because Apple chief exec Tim Cook shared the new ad for the tablet on Twitter and it went viral. Just not for the reasons his company might have been hoping.

Because, well, watch.

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and these people surely nailed it best.

1.

Ah, Apple providing the perfect metaphor for what’s happening to the creative arts & humanities, and then mistakenly thinking it’s a good look for an advert https://t.co/BiXWErJGSF — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 8, 2024

2.

The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/273XB3CfnF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) May 8, 2024

3.

Can’t recall the last time I saw a promo that so immediately and completely turned me against the product it was supposed to be selling. Catastrophically awful. Genuinely dystopian. Holy shit. https://t.co/NLbiCG4MXh — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) May 8, 2024

4.

The symbolism of indiscriminately crushing beautiful creative tools is an interesting choice. — Kiaran Ritchie (@kiaran_ritchie) May 7, 2024

5.

unintentionally perfect metaphor for how we are destroying beauty for profit Bravo https://t.co/vxLquRFkwU — David Goldfarb (@locust9) May 8, 2024

6.

Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea

It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them https://t.co/ZgwXO53UZ0 — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) May 8, 2024

7.

Celebrating the destruction of books, art and musical instruments feels… quite bleak. https://t.co/gsRQJgJZ1L — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) May 8, 2024

8.

Crushing symbols of human creativity and cultural achievements to appeal to pro creators, nice. Maybe for the next Apple Watch Pro you should crush sports equipment, show a robot running faster than a man, then turn to the camera and say, “God is dead and we have killed him” — Sterling Crispin ️ (@sterlingcrispin) May 7, 2024

9.

Who signed off on the most gruesomely arrogant, horribly upsetting, shittiest ad in history? Wow! https://t.co/pxY1nTLnCZ — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 8, 2024

10.

This ad perfectly encapsulates the insight that people think technology is killing everything we ever found joy in. And then presents that as a good thing. I haven’t seen such a visceral backlash to a spot in a long time. https://t.co/QWIHwPWgJ4 — Katie Deighton (@DollyDeighton) May 8, 2024

11.