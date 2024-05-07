Celebrity Kathy burke red carpet

Rita Ora’s Met Gala outfit prompted no end of funny comments but Kathy Burke surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2024

Every other red carpet event is going to have to raise its game after this year’s Met Gala generated the most memes we’ve ever seen.

Of all the incredible outfits – we’ve rounded up 24 of our favourite comments here – Rita Ora was deserving of league all of her own.

The singer attended the gala with her husband, Taika Waititi.

And while her outfit prompted lots of very funny comparisons and observations …

But surely no-one said it better than the great Kathy Burke.

Boom!

