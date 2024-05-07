Rita Ora’s Met Gala outfit prompted no end of funny comments but Kathy Burke surely said it best

Celebrity Kathy burke red carpet

Every other red carpet event is going to have to raise its game after this year’s Met Gala generated the most memes we’ve ever seen.

Of all the incredible outfits – we’ve rounded up 24 of our favourite comments here – Rita Ora was deserving of league all of her own.

Rita Ora says she is wearing beads that “age back to the first and second century BC.” She then notes that this means those beads are “older, I think, than anyone on this planet,” which does seem likely. pic.twitter.com/97QUWyvA0N — Vulture (@vulture) May 6, 2024

The singer attended the gala with her husband, Taika Waititi.

And while her outfit prompted lots of very funny comparisons and observations …

Me, turning on the Met Gala just as I finished filing a police report regarding my stolen sofa and curtains: oh my god https://t.co/01EwuU7DNr — John E Warren ♿️ (@FloppyAdult) May 6, 2024

older, I think, than anyone on this planet https://t.co/u3ZDErIXxH — sophia of hangover (@aethelfleds) May 6, 2024

is this a piece from her primark range https://t.co/slufoj5RdC — ruby (@rubycessford) May 6, 2024

Expecting my Nan to appear from Rita Ora’s naval to tell me my tea’s ready and to stop annoying the dog x pic.twitter.com/fTteApfuiF — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 7, 2024

7 billion people and not a single one from the first century BC? That feels hard to believe https://t.co/DtMNRkRx1t — Noah (@noahsolo) May 7, 2024

Two different layers of a car seat in 1979 https://t.co/iZY57YFvyz — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 7, 2024

Rita Ora popping through the bead curtain to the back room during her shift at the corner shop to check if there’s any space invaders left pic.twitter.com/udBBhuWdPL — elfie (@elfbatross) May 7, 2024

Reminds me of when I slipped on the conditioner on holiday in Tenerife and brought the shower curtain down. pic.twitter.com/hO1P2COyQ0 — Grant (@Grant_Colgate) May 7, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than the great Kathy Burke.

Yep, gotta keep those flies from coming in your back door. pic.twitter.com/KHxdKDfDJ7 — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 7, 2024

Boom!

It’s not just the humour in this comment, you then get hit by a form of nostalgia you never knew you had! — Adam Frith (@MrAdamFrith) May 7, 2024

Nice nod to Nora Batty with the back of the knee detail. — Grá Tweets (@gra_246) May 7, 2024

American Tan tights from the Spar — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) May 7, 2024

Omg just spilt my tea laughing so much — Sara (@theblackcatsays) May 7, 2024

Early for a tweet of the day https://t.co/7BhpIsKxcs — Ｌｉｓａ Ａｌｌｓｏｐ (@girlracer68) May 7, 2024

