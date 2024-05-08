Entertainment superhero tv

This Wonder Woman high-speed skateboarding chase is a 94-second treat from start to finish

Poke Staff. Updated May 8th, 2024

You don’t need to have watched Lynaa Carter’s Wonder Woman back in the day to appreciate this … but it’ll help.

It’s a high-speed skateboarding chase from the kids (and often parental) favourite which ran from 1975 to 1979 and has just gone viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

It’s a 94-second treat from start to finish.

‘You’re not gonna believe this but there’s a broad on a skateboard coming after us … and she’s gaining!’

They don’t make ’em like that anymore.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Apparently it was something of a defining moment.

To conclude …

Source @fasc1nate