This Wonder Woman high-speed skateboarding chase is a 94-second treat from start to finish

You don’t need to have watched Lynaa Carter’s Wonder Woman back in the day to appreciate this … but it’ll help.

It’s a high-speed skateboarding chase from the kids (and often parental) favourite which ran from 1975 to 1979 and has just gone viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

It’s a 94-second treat from start to finish.

Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) Skateboard & Car Chase pic.twitter.com/AdtB579lsk — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) May 8, 2024

‘You’re not gonna believe this but there’s a broad on a skateboard coming after us … and she’s gaining!’

They don’t make ’em like that anymore.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

The 70s/80s produced some of the absolute best schlock. — Kressida (@KressidaNyx) May 8, 2024

She can dodge bullets, but needs knee pads and a helmet for the road. — Wow Wee It’s Me (@wow_wee_its_me) May 8, 2024

She's a socially responsible superhero. If kids are going to copy her, at least they'll do it safely. — NebularNerd (@NebularNerd) May 8, 2024

Why not use magic to create a Ferrari? Why just a helmet? — Farhad (@farhadge) May 8, 2024

The heels on her boots disappeared after she got on the skateboard. — DebOrah Petri (@notyouneek) May 8, 2024

Apparently it was something of a defining moment.

Aka the episode where WW jumped the shark. https://t.co/n3EFWsBikP — Jim Kilgus (@KilgusJim) May 8, 2024

To conclude …

Lynda Carter break. Because we all deserve at least one great moment today. pic.twitter.com/hlOjamJTUc — CRICKET FACTS (@cricketfacts08) May 8, 2024

Source @fasc1nate