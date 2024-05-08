This Wonder Woman high-speed skateboarding chase is a 94-second treat from start to finish
You don’t need to have watched Lynaa Carter’s Wonder Woman back in the day to appreciate this … but it’ll help.
It’s a high-speed skateboarding chase from the kids (and often parental) favourite which ran from 1975 to 1979 and has just gone viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.
It’s a 94-second treat from start to finish.
Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) Skateboard & Car Chase pic.twitter.com/AdtB579lsk
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) May 8, 2024
‘You’re not gonna believe this but there’s a broad on a skateboard coming after us … and she’s gaining!’
They don’t make ’em like that anymore.
And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
The 70s/80s produced some of the absolute best schlock.
— Kressida (@KressidaNyx) May 8, 2024
She can dodge bullets, but needs knee pads and a helmet for the road.
— Wow Wee It’s Me (@wow_wee_its_me) May 8, 2024
She's a socially responsible superhero. If kids are going to copy her, at least they'll do it safely.
— NebularNerd (@NebularNerd) May 8, 2024
Why not use magic to create a Ferrari? Why just a helmet?
— Farhad (@farhadge) May 8, 2024
The heels on her boots disappeared after she got on the skateboard.
— DebOrah Petri (@notyouneek) May 8, 2024
Apparently it was something of a defining moment.
Aka the episode where WW jumped the shark. https://t.co/n3EFWsBikP
— Jim Kilgus (@KilgusJim) May 8, 2024
To conclude …
Lynda Carter break. Because we all deserve at least one great moment today. pic.twitter.com/hlOjamJTUc
— CRICKET FACTS (@cricketfacts08) May 8, 2024
