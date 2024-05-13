Trump praised ‘the late great Hannibal Lecter’ and the internet ate him up – 14 best reactions

Politics donald trump

On Saturday, Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of falling asleep during his criminal fraud trial and defaming the legal team running that trial to hold a campaign rally at Wildwood, New Jersey.

In keeping with MAGA tradition, Trump and his friendly press vastly overstated attendance numbers.

Trump: Is there anything better than a Trump rally? These liberal singers, they actually vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right? pic.twitter.com/avB1njR58v — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2024

Trump really said his Wildwood rally had a bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen ….someone tell this moron that The Boss sold out MetLife for 3 nights at 82,500 a night pic.twitter.com/YMb3YUTYjE https://t.co/Oub6OLvG3S — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 12, 2024

#TrumpRally #WildwoodRally The “official word is that 80,000 people are here.” WRONG- LIES!! People not familiar with crowd sizes and NJ, there is a beach festival every year in Asbury Park called Sea. Hear. Now. It’s capped at 35k for safety. This is – at max 5k people. — JerseyGirl365 (@NJResister365) May 11, 2024

The former (and potentially future – sorry) President spoke for 90 minutes, covering his greatest hits, including – All the charges against him are election interference. ‘Windmills’ are terrible and he’ll put a stop to them. Joe Biden can’t string a sentence together. NATO countries are going to pay more for defence once he gets in. The US stock market is only in good shape because people expect him to be re-elected. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump rally without two things – a rant about immigration and incoherent rambling. This ticks both boxes. Trump: Silence of the lamb! The late great Hannibal Lecter. It is a wonderful man. pic.twitter.com/edG9oCH933 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2024

“Silence of the Lamb. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lamb? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ as this poor doctor walked by.”

We couldn’t work out what his point was, so we listened to the longer clip. We still couldn’t work out what his point was, but our best guess is ‘If you vote for Joe Biden, he’ll allow cannibals into the country.’

It wasn’t just us. Nobody else knew what he was talking about, either.

1.

The Lion King! Anybody ever see that movie, The Lion King? The late great Scar! Remember when he killed Mufasa? Wonderful guy, just terrific. https://t.co/ip9nsDjzi7 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 12, 2024

2.

It's nuts that millions of Americans find this not just acceptable but desirable. Yeah, give this guy access to nuclear weapons again. https://t.co/ii7mohAtdf — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 12, 2024

3.

4.

Wishing the late, great Hannibal Lecter a Happy Mothers Day! — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 12, 2024

5.

Dear Media,

He’s batshit. Call for him to drop out.

Like you didn’t do when he left Puerto Rico to drown. Banned Muslims. Destroyed Women’s rights. Stacked the court. Gassed Americans. Let everyone die of COVID and sicced his private army on us.

Help us now.

Thanks,

America https://t.co/GALKAT0QYl — Biden/Harris 2024 (@GregProops) May 12, 2024

6.

Has anyone asked Trump what he was going on about with his Hannibal Lecter speech or is it another case of letting the dim witted psychopath spout any shit and still let him stand for president of a country with loads of nuclear weapons? — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 12, 2024

7.

The late, great Hannibal Lecter is neither late nor great, yet here we are. pic.twitter.com/RF6x3Mqgr5 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 12, 2024

8.

soon he'll be praising vader's iron fist on the galaxy — coinmon (@therealCoinmon) May 11, 2024

9.

Every time you think we’re living on the dumbest timeline, Trump says, “Hold my water — and be sure to use two hands!” https://t.co/i3zTex0XpU pic.twitter.com/moN1ggsHKO — Glenn Craven (@GlennCraven) May 12, 2024

10.

“And I, quite frankly, not a lot of people know this, I was at that dinner. And it tasted good, quite frankly the best. Wow. Gettysburg.” — Samuel Underhill (@samunderhill_) May 12, 2024

11.

Not only did the sundowning adjudicated rapist criminal fraud broadcast his admiration for fictional cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter, he also referred to Jimmy Carter as Jimmy Connors & he belongs in prison right now #LockHimUpAlready pic.twitter.com/AycmT5szNI — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author ❤️‍ (@taradublinrocks) May 12, 2024

12.

Donald Trump complains that he can't campaign as has to sit in court most days. But when he gets to a rally he babbles on about the "late great Dr Hannibal Lecter", a psychopathic, narcissistic cannibal serial killer #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/gfItXTiH5N — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 12, 2024

13.

This is how I find out Hannibal Lecter is dead. https://t.co/ppOazYehx5 — John Rain (@ItsJohnRain) May 12, 2024

14.

I mean he was a fictional character and also a serial killer but… https://t.co/ArHyuuJwHt — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 12, 2024

The Jase gave him an apt relocation.

Silence of the Lambs reboot looks shit. pic.twitter.com/6hFYWoLI9Z — The Jase (@jasemonkey) May 12, 2024

Finally, George Takei had a hilariously Trumpesque response.

There were fine young cannibals on both sides. https://t.co/VQfQya7eiN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 12, 2024

