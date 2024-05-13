Politics donald trump

Trump praised ‘the late great Hannibal Lecter’ and the internet ate him up – 14 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2024

On Saturday, Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of falling asleep during his criminal fraud trial and defaming the legal team running that trial to hold a campaign rally at Wildwood, New Jersey.

In keeping with MAGA tradition, Trump and his friendly press vastly overstated attendance numbers.

The former (and potentially future – sorry) President spoke for 90 minutes, covering his greatest hits, including –

All the charges against him are election interference.

‘Windmills’ are terrible and he’ll put a stop to them.

Joe Biden can’t string a sentence together.

NATO countries are going to pay more for defence once he gets in.

The US stock market is only in good shape because people expect him to be re-elected.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump rally without two things – a rant about immigration and incoherent rambling. This ticks both boxes.

“Silence of the Lamb. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lamb? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner.

Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ as this poor doctor walked by.”

We couldn’t work out what his point was, so we listened to the longer clip. We still couldn’t work out what his point was, but our best guess is ‘If you vote for Joe Biden, he’ll allow cannibals into the country.’

It wasn’t just us. Nobody else knew what he was talking about, either.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The Jase gave him an apt relocation.

Finally, George Takei had a hilariously Trumpesque response.

READ MORE

Donald Trump has been wanging on about passing that cognitive test again, and the internet weighed in – 14 favourite comments

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab