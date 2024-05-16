Celebrity actors donald trump

Robert De Niro’s frank warning about Donald Trump kept the talk show’s bleep operator very busy indeed

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 16th, 2024

Robert De Niro has been doing the media rounds to promote his new film, Ezra, which is about to be released in cinemas.

One of his stops was at talk show The View, where one of the hosts is his Ezra co-star Whoopi Goldberg. He gave the show’s behind the scenes team ample opportunity to test their mute button with an expletive-laden rant on the dangers of Donald Trump

Here’s what he said.

“It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country, to fuck with us.”

“His slogan should be ‘Fuck America, I want to fuck America.”

The MAGA cultists came out in force, saying things like these –

Mike he wears platform shoes. He's insecure and hateful. He has huge issues.

Robert De Zero is a very jealous and petty man. His attitude Indicates that he and the President, must of had a verbal dust up of some kind years ago. And Robert was publicly embarrassed. is my guess, it seams personal.

I have no use for any of the Hollyweird people. I just hope they follow through with their threat to leave the country when Trump wins.

All pretty standard stuff from Trump fans, but there were plenty cheering the actor’s plain speaking.

KT shared an unfortunate truth.

Although we don’t have an uncensored clip of his appearance on The View, it’s not the first time he’s had frank words about the former President – and it probably won’t be the last.

Watch Robert De Niro’s NSFW message to critics of the language he used about Trump

