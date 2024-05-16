Robert De Niro’s frank warning about Donald Trump kept the talk show’s bleep operator very busy indeed

Celebrity actors donald trump

Robert De Niro has been doing the media rounds to promote his new film, Ezra, which is about to be released in cinemas.

One of his stops was at talk show The View, where one of the hosts is his Ezra co-star Whoopi Goldberg. He gave the show’s behind the scenes team ample opportunity to test their mute button with an expletive-laden rant on the dangers of Donald Trump

Here’s what he said.

“Excuse my French.” The View mutes the audio multiple times on Robert De Niro as he rips into Donald Trump. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/1budnldbjD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 14, 2024

“It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country, to fuck with us.” “His slogan should be ‘Fuck America, I want to fuck America.”

The MAGA cultists came out in force, saying things like these –

All pretty standard stuff from Trump fans, but there were plenty cheering the actor’s plain speaking.

1.

Robert De Niro went off on Trump today on The View….apparently it was so savage they had to hit the mute button a few times and no lies detected pic.twitter.com/ZVI3STMSwR — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 14, 2024

2.

It wasn’t’ savage’, it was truthful. But you still can’t use some of those words on licensed public broadcast outlets (radio & TV). Regardless, I wish someone would post the un-censored version of what De Niro said. People need to hear it, raw as it might be. https://t.co/9y85vsEhpB — Jim – ‘Yellow Dog Dem’ Club Member (@CommentOnTWLB) May 15, 2024

3.

Robert De Niro is a national treasure. https://t.co/npLTh3FIlf — Mark Romano (@Tactelller) May 15, 2024

4.

I’m sure there are a lot of people that want him to stop talking about politics, but he is right. I’m glad he has the balls to talk call it out. Also, he should’ve won the Oscar this year. It was his best work in a while. — Billy Holcomb (@themaddog247) May 14, 2024

5.

I could listen to Robert DeNiro rip into Donald Trump all day long. Play it on a loop — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) May 14, 2024

6.

In the year 2024, I don’t understand the censorship of language. People know what he’s saying. Children aren’t watching The View. And frankly, I can think of G-rated words that have caused much more hurt than an f-bomb. Beyond that, go De Niro. https://t.co/zWxtE4UdVY — Seth Andrews (@SethAndrewsTTA) May 14, 2024

7.

He is 100% on the money with this! TFG is not joking around; people should be terrified! https://t.co/acEbWSSlHP — Anne Marie (@AnneMarieNYNY) May 14, 2024

8.

He hates that , and rightfully so https://t.co/dxVnuRktW3 — (@SomeLikeItSushi) May 15, 2024

9.

Don't forget well he was still in office he released a gif or meme something saying trump 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032 etc. He's always shown his authoritarian agenda! https://t.co/CBJ8vrbKAE — David Caister (@CaisterDavid) May 14, 2024

10.

Just another reason why I adore Robert DeNiro.

The Magas can keep Chachi.

I'll take Robert! https://t.co/GErW9TPONO — Coleen Ahearn (@AhearnColeen) May 15, 2024

11.

Love me some Robert De Niro, smart fella — Wildcat King (@WildcatKing22) May 15, 2024

KT shared an unfortunate truth.

Some people only take shit seriously AFTER THE FACT. https://t.co/8xMlknsHwi — KT (@sloyoroll01973) May 15, 2024

Although we don’t have an uncensored clip of his appearance on The View, it’s not the first time he’s had frank words about the former President – and it probably won’t be the last.

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

READ MORE

Watch Robert De Niro’s NSFW message to critics of the language he used about Trump

Source Mike Sington Image Screengrab