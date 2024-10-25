It turns out Americans don’t measure paper by A4, A3, A2 and so on – 15 bewildered responses

Life America

Look, we know Americans have their own ways of describing things that the rest of the world might struggle to understand.

But surely – surely – we can all agree on how to describe the various sizes of paper as A4, A2, A3 and so on?

No, it seems we can’t – and that America has its own way of doing that too.

i think just now finding out americans don’t measure paper by A4, A3, A2, etc has actually changed the trajectory of my life — scarlett (@sscarlettamelie) October 22, 2024

And upon further investigation, it seems our US friends either give the dimensions…

We just say the dimensions – 5×7, 8.5×11, 14×11, etc — molly (@naansequitur) October 23, 2024

..or use the terms “letter, legal and envelope/tabloid”.

The names are associated with what they are Letter paper – the standard

Legal paper – a little taller

Envelope size paper – what it sounds like And that’s really all anyone uses — Kyle ✌❤️ (@kylecoolky) October 23, 2024

Seriously.

People are bewildered and, yes we’re just going to say it, upset at this revelation. Here are some responses – with a sprinkling of American sass thrown in too.

The way the sizes are all just one half of the previous size is so neat and consistent pic.twitter.com/yiuhan31T9 — Kimby (@Kimmylea4) October 23, 2024

I went to a stationery shop and I said give A4 then they looked at me and started laughing as if they thought I was crazy — Narpatdewasi18 (@Narpatdewasi180) October 23, 2024

WHAT

THATS ACTUALLY INSANE HOW DO YOU KNOW WHAT PAPER IS WHAT — Em✨ (@ImASillyGooose) October 23, 2024

There are two types of countries: those who use A4 paper and those who have landed men on the moon — Abe Bro Ham (@AbeTheSuccinct) October 24, 2024

Americans measure stuff like 3 hot dogs length and one bald eagle width or some shit. Anything but going with world wide measurements. — Ana/ Routines In The Night (@Jet__Girl) October 23, 2024

Paper sizes – the silent battleground of globalization, where A4 idealists clash with Letter libertarians. — Dharmpal Bagariya (@Dharmpal15532) October 23, 2024

at this rate, you could tell me Americans measure earthquakes by standing outside with a glass of water, and I’d believe you — ayu OF 3.15 (@ayuwaifu) October 23, 2024

europeans when a country on a completely different continent does things differently : https://t.co/dIIgD84fDN pic.twitter.com/08Wqghpiiz — ྀི (@akihikosgirl) October 23, 2024

When I was sending off all my visa stuff I had to specifically use A4 paper for the forms required—which is harder to find in the states than you’d think—maybe they would’ve been fine with the standard US letter but I wasn’t taking any chances. https://t.co/r57h4DLQQh — Tara O’Connor (@TaraOComics) October 23, 2024

ima let beans on toast have this one because learning this system has made my life so much easier. me and my lil paper products are grateful. https://t.co/vPH1GyjFzc — the crayola marker from 1975 (@nissyiam) October 24, 2024

It’s a “Letter” … “Standard Letter”… Like feet, miles, pounds, you know… the units everyone uses … Wait till you find out that your A4 does NOT fit into american binder. — Michael Kove (@michael_kove) October 23, 2024

Please write your complaint on 11×18” college rule notebook paper. — Johan The MeatMan‍☠️ (@JohanCarnisRex) October 23, 2024

rt to scare a european 8.5 x 11 paper size spookyyyyyy https://t.co/m4lkP6FGBy pic.twitter.com/VQR9WHbyZQ — auti (@thisiskick) October 24, 2024

Does that all make sense?

