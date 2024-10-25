Life America

It turns out Americans don’t measure paper by A4, A3, A2 and so on – 15 bewildered responses

Updated October 25th, 2024

Look, we know Americans have their own ways of describing things that the rest of the world might struggle to understand.

But surely – surely – we can all agree on how to describe the various sizes of paper as A4, A2, A3 and so on?

No, it seems we can’t – and that America has its own way of doing that too.

And upon further investigation, it seems our US friends either give the dimensions…
.

..or use the terms “letter, legal and envelope/tabloid”.

.

Seriously.

People are bewildered and, yes we’re just going to say it, upset at this revelation. Here are some responses – with a sprinkling of American sass thrown in too.

Does that all make sense?

Friends Ross GIFfrom Friends GIFs

