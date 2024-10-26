Helen Mirren said she wished Kurt Cobain had lived to see GPS – 16 reactions to help you reach Nirvana

Entertainment music nirvana

Dame Helen Mirren always makes for a great interview. She’s comfortable in her skin, doesn’t take herself too seriously and is game for a laugh.

This week, she gave an interview with the Evening Standard’s Brave New World podcast, and one of her quotes from it has gone mega-viral, picked up by every major entertainment publication out there.

Helen Mirren says she feels “sad” that Kurt Cobain is no longer alive because he never got the chance to experience GPS and its “magical” functionality. “I always say, it’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never saw GPS,” Mirren said. “GPS is the most… pic.twitter.com/pCQjxVAzl0 — Variety (@Variety) October 24, 2024

When you listen to the interview (at the 12.28 mark in the podcast), you get a better sense of the context for the Nirvana quote. Helen is talking about ageing and what a privilege it is to get older and still be healthy and be able to enjoy the world.

And it turns out it’s not Dame Helen’s first time talking about Kurt Cobain.

me every time I go online: “I can’t believe kurt cobain never got to see this website” https://t.co/0q5GgzgRfq pic.twitter.com/fYoOFrehLh — Benjamin Riley (@bencriley) October 25, 2024

Nevermind the context, it didn’t stop people online having a lot of fun with Dame Helen’s words.

1.

RIP Kurt Cobain, you would’ve loved GPS — Evan Jenkins (@ejenk) October 25, 2024

2.

With device on

route’s less dangerous https://t.co/p20nhfRF95 — John Moe (@johnmoe) October 24, 2024

3.

4.

“So sad Kurt Cobain died he never got to experience air fryers” — cc (@ruecambonx) October 25, 2024

5.

GPS:

Something’s in the way

Turn left.

Something’s in the way 1000ft. is all there are

800ft. is all there are

600ft. is all there are And I swear that you’ll

take route 51

yea take route 51

now take route 51 — ThePunKing (@The_PunKing) October 25, 2024

6.

I’m just glad he never had to experience twitter. — Sɴᴀᴋᴇsᴋɪɴ Jᴀᴄᴋᴇᴛ (@SnakeSkin_J) October 25, 2024

7.

Such a tragedy that Notorious B.I.G. never got to enjoy the benefits of contactless payment. — Edward Jenkins (@edjenx) October 24, 2024

8.