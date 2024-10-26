Helen Mirren said she wished Kurt Cobain had lived to see GPS – 16 reactions to help you reach Nirvana
Dame Helen Mirren always makes for a great interview. She’s comfortable in her skin, doesn’t take herself too seriously and is game for a laugh.
This week, she gave an interview with the Evening Standard’s Brave New World podcast, and one of her quotes from it has gone mega-viral, picked up by every major entertainment publication out there.
Helen Mirren says she feels “sad” that Kurt Cobain is no longer alive because he never got the chance to experience GPS and its “magical” functionality.
“I always say, it’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never saw GPS,” Mirren said. “GPS is the most… pic.twitter.com/pCQjxVAzl0
— Variety (@Variety) October 24, 2024
When you listen to the interview (at the 12.28 mark in the podcast), you get a better sense of the context for the Nirvana quote. Helen is talking about ageing and what a privilege it is to get older and still be healthy and be able to enjoy the world.
And it turns out it’s not Dame Helen’s first time talking about Kurt Cobain.
me every time I go online: “I can’t believe kurt cobain never got to see this website” https://t.co/0q5GgzgRfq pic.twitter.com/fYoOFrehLh
— Benjamin Riley (@bencriley) October 25, 2024
Nevermind the context, it didn’t stop people online having a lot of fun with Dame Helen’s words.
1.
RIP Kurt Cobain, you would’ve loved GPS
— Evan Jenkins (@ejenk) October 25, 2024
2.
With device on
route’s less dangerous https://t.co/p20nhfRF95
— John Moe (@johnmoe) October 24, 2024
3.
I predicted this https://t.co/5cHuEm5FWj pic.twitter.com/0DpNqXP2y8
— Michael M (@michaelmphysics) October 25, 2024
4.
“So sad Kurt Cobain died he never got to experience air fryers”
— cc (@ruecambonx) October 25, 2024
5.
GPS:
Something’s in the way
Turn left.
Something’s in the way
1000ft. is all there are
800ft. is all there are
600ft. is all there are
And I swear that you’ll
take route 51
yea take route 51
now take route 51
— ThePunKing (@The_PunKing) October 25, 2024
6.
I’m just glad he never had to experience twitter.
— Sɴᴀᴋᴇsᴋɪɴ Jᴀᴄᴋᴇᴛ (@SnakeSkin_J) October 25, 2024
7.
Such a tragedy that Notorious B.I.G. never got to enjoy the benefits of contactless payment.
— Edward Jenkins (@edjenx) October 24, 2024
8.
https://t.co/hE738BHq8a pic.twitter.com/FFsB9eymFj
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) October 25, 2024