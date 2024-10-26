Entertainment music nirvana

Helen Mirren said she wished Kurt Cobain had lived to see GPS – 16 reactions to help you reach Nirvana

Poke Reporter. Updated October 26th, 2024

Dame Helen Mirren always makes for a great interview. She’s comfortable in her skin, doesn’t take herself too seriously and is game for a laugh.

This week, she gave an interview with the Evening Standard’s Brave New World podcast, and one of her quotes from it has gone mega-viral, picked up by every major entertainment publication out there.

When you listen to the interview (at the 12.28 mark in the podcast), you get a better sense of the context for the Nirvana quote. Helen is talking about ageing and what a privilege it is to get older and still be healthy and be able to enjoy the world.

And it turns out it’s not Dame Helen’s first time talking about Kurt Cobain.

Nevermind the context, it didn’t stop people online having a lot of fun with Dame Helen’s words.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2