This nurse calling out a faker’s anti-vax lies left them needing aloe vera for the massive burn

A very embarrassing public ‘murder by words’ has resurfaced, and we never get tired of seeing it.

Here’s how it all started.

Strong ‘And then everyone stood up and clapped’ vibes.

What the poster hadn’t taken into account is that the nurse in question was in her Facebook contacts, so this happened next –

Awkward. We wish we could see how the poster wriggled out of that, although we suspect it just involved a quick unfriending and immediately finding a new nurse.

Users of r/MurderedByWords gave Rude-Stark‘s post a huge thumbs up, leaving comments like these.

1.

Anti-vaxers are some of the dumbest people on the planet.

DrinkyDrinkyWhoops

2.

I wonder what the overlap of antivaxxer and sovereign citizen is.

Alistaire

3.

This person isn’t even an antivaxer, they are just cosplaying one, which is objectively worse. They want to be one but are too much of a coward to go all in.

Zelda-Is-Dead

4.



Measles outbreaks are on the rise again in Florida. Guarantee that Florida is going to be the hotspot for the next big virus that wipes out most of us.

Tiger-Striped-Queen

5.

Who are you trying to impress by saying your kid isn’t vaccinated when they are?

BeatUpFord

6.

When you want praise from a crowd of idiots, but you also don’t want your kid to die.

ColumnK

7.



She’s more dangerous, knows the truth but is spreading lies.

humptheedumpthee

8.

And then God came down and high fived me at the gas pump, where I pumped gas while smoking because fumes are a science lie, DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!!!

DarkfingerSmirk

9.

Why do they always fantasize about being thanked? Why do they ALWAYS do that??

Future-Literature335

10.

And that nurse grew up to be… Mark Twain!

Gpa-Sags

11.

Kinell !!! Hung, drawn, and slaughtered by words.

Eltegs

12.

And then Trump showed up at his clinic to give him the Medal Of honor and noble peace prize.

CyanConatus

13.

Virtue Signaling fail.

ReverendEntity

14.

Now this is a murder!

‘GameWarden-

15.



So this woman does the right thing for her kid but discourages others from doing the right thing for their kids… To get some clout on SM? Evil.

Kimura-Savage

16.

If there’s anything dumber than an antivaxxer, it’s this dumb thing, who got her kid his vaccinations and then came online and lied about it for antivax street cred.

Sweet-cinnabonn

17.

I have to sign for all my kids’ vaccines, so it’s not new info that they can be declined…I sign every time.

No_reception8456

18.

Is this an anti vaxxer… wannabe?

TypeHyDro

NotTheRocketman wasn’t surprised.

I’ve thought for years exactly what this post says, most of them are full of shit; they take the vaccines themselves and then claim not to, because no one can prove otherwise.

Source r/MurderedByWords Image r/MurderedByWords, Pixabay