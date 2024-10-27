US donald trump us election

Donald Trump has discovered that living trees need water, and people can’t leaf it alone – 14 favourite reactions

Poke Staff. Updated October 27th, 2024

With little more than a week to go before the final voting day in the US election, both main candidates are putting their message out to try and grab any undecideds or to simply galvanise their own supporters to get out and make their mark.

On Friday, Kamala Harris attended a rally in Texas – supported by Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, spoke to podcaster Joe Rogan, which caused him to arrive three hours late to a rally in Michigan.

The Rogan interview wasn’t the triumph Trump’s supporters are claiming, with the podcaster laughing at the former President when he claimed he didn’t lose the last election.

In a crowded field, one moment was a strong contender for most jaw-droppingly stupid.

“When a tree falls down, after 18 months it becomes very dry.”

“When a tree is up, it sucks water. It’s wet.”

“These are all things I learned the hard way, the easy way.”

How did he learn that the hard way or the easy way? Did a wet tree fall on him or did someone show him a YouTube video aimed at six-year-olds? Who knows? We’re not convinced he does.

Without a single doubt.

