Donald Trump has discovered that living trees need water, and people can’t leaf it alone – 14 favourite reactions

With little more than a week to go before the final voting day in the US election, both main candidates are putting their message out to try and grab any undecideds or to simply galvanise their own supporters to get out and make their mark.

On Friday, Kamala Harris attended a rally in Texas – supported by Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, spoke to podcaster Joe Rogan, which caused him to arrive three hours late to a rally in Michigan.

trump was enjoying having his tiny stroked by Joe Rogan so much, he completely forgot about his Nazi hate rally in Traverse City and showed up three hours late. So the MAGAs left in droves but they’ll still vote for him because they’re fucking morons.pic.twitter.com/aRHa0JO44T — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) October 26, 2024

The Rogan interview wasn’t the triumph Trump’s supporters are claiming, with the podcaster laughing at the former President when he claimed he didn’t lose the last election.

Even Joe Rogan is laughing at him pic.twitter.com/i1M3SHEcdP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 26, 2024

In a crowded field, one moment was a strong contender for most jaw-droppingly stupid.

Trump admits that he learned that trees use water in his mid 70s. pic.twitter.com/0xcQToDxw8 — KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) October 26, 2024

“When a tree falls down, after 18 months it becomes very dry.” “When a tree is up, it sucks water. It’s wet.” “These are all things I learned the hard way, the easy way.”

How did he learn that the hard way or the easy way? Did a wet tree fall on him or did someone show him a YouTube video aimed at six-year-olds? Who knows? We’re not convinced he does.

1.

Trump says he just found out that trees absorb water from the ground. In his 70s. And this guy will be charge of a national economy, a military and nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/kMDXIYHFm6 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) October 26, 2024

2.

HE IS SO STUPID https://t.co/DDiDFvg3Re — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 26, 2024

3.

FACT: Trump is intellectually very limited. He’s also extremely LAZY. Combine that with his pathological dishonesty and the end result is a human whose behavior has been horrendous for DECADES. — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) October 26, 2024

4.

Trump knows more about trees, whales, wind than anyone alive.

: Up trees alive. Use water. Down trees no live. Become dry. Wind vibration kill whale brain because wind evil. Sweep forest = no bad fire. Me smart. https://t.co/XOL22wv7e8 — Deez & B (@D3andB) October 26, 2024

5.

Trees use water

– Donald J Trumppic.twitter.com/waZx74vrfn — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) October 26, 2024

6.

"THEY ARE KILLING THE TREES. IN SPRINGFIELD! AND TREES HAVE TAKEN OVER AURORA WITH SUPREME GUNS" — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) October 26, 2024

7.

Wait until he learns OTHER plants need water too. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 26, 2024

8.

Trump just learned in his 70s that trees need water, and this guy was president? Hard to believe he ever set foot in a school. Not the sharpest tool in the shed, yet he thinks he deserves a Nobel Prize. The whole world’s laughing, but MAGA thinks he’s a genius. What a joke. — Mad Max (@MaxTegman) October 26, 2024

9.

Donald trump, who was the president of the United States and currently wants that job back did not know that trees consume water!!! Children in preschool understand this. How is this even a race??? America is not a serious country — Big Red (@Redhead1der) October 26, 2024

10.

This is the dumbest bastard alive. Hands down. https://t.co/3joAPtZRn9 — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) October 26, 2024

11.

He’s teaching a class next year at MIT on forestry. — Common Sense Human (@JfpHuman) October 26, 2024

12.

I seen so many clips like this. I dunno if i should watch the whole thing, on one hand might be funny but on the other my IQ could slide from listening. https://t.co/MrIMblBE4j — J0sh (@J0sh_D95) October 26, 2024

13.

My lord, he is so damn stupid. Dangerously stupid. No wonder Putin manipulates him so easily. https://t.co/defFYIPBwu — Mattison (@Mattison) October 26, 2024

14.

This man is too stupid to be let back in the White House. https://t.co/qWkD7PrQRn — (@ritziroo) October 26, 2024

Without a single doubt.

I mean.. at minimum I’m sure Kamala knows trees use waterhttps://t.co/BsyFVmYf3U — jessica ️ Harris/Walz 2024 (@two_plus_twins) October 26, 2024

