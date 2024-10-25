An American asked if people in the UK put the kettle on every time someone knocks on the door – 22 deeply British responses

Life r/AskUK

Say what you like about the British – and it would be reasonable to do so – there’s one thing we are good at, and that’s making anyone who visits our home a nice cup of tea. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user pgh9fan asked the following question:

‘Yank here. I watch a lot of British telly and every time someone knocks on the door and comes in, the person who lives there says they’ll put the kettle on. Is that what it’s like in real life? DCI Barnaby will go to someone’s house to question them and they’ll make everyone tea. People here would never do that here for the police.’

And British people had plenty to say on the etiquette of offering your visitors a hot beverage, and who deserves to get one.

‘It’s automatic for me. If someone is coming in I can’t help but say ‘Want a cuppa?’ as they cross the threshold, doesn’t matter if it’s someone reading the meters or a friend.’

–SmartHomeDaftOwner

‘There’s a rather wonderful page towards the end of the book ‘Mog the Forgetful Cat’ where the family are stood around, the local copper is there singing the praises of Mog, and the burglar – looking thoroughly chagrined at being rumbled by an unintelligent moggie – is also still present. And all of them, burglar included, have cups of tea to wash down the idyllic harmless 70s children’s humour.

It wasn’t until my wife pointed it out to me that it registered that someone – Mrs Thomas most likely given the era – has just made the guy actively stealing the silverware a cuppa. Truly the most British thing ever.’

–Buddy-Matt

‘Hate it though when workmen say yes to wanting a brew and say they’d like coffee with milk… I don’t drink coffee so have no idea what it’s supposed to look like.’

–daddy-dj

‘When my mum passed away I offered tea to the police and paramedics as they came into the house. I realise now that must have been a bit odd for them.’

–unhappy_babbling

‘Sorry. Even when the police turned up once to arrest my son from his bed (which he entirely deserved), I made them a brew. You just do. It would be so rude not to offer. You’d have to actually be burgling my house or something for me not to put the kettle on.’

–pikantnasuka

‘I had paramedics in the middle of the night, I was dressed in whatever I could grab, boyfriend gaining consciousness, medical litter all over the floor and the cat was meowing from the locked bathroom. ‘Can I get either of you a cup of tea or coffee?’.’

–olivinebean

‘I went into labour with our second baby and we had to wait an hour until my in-laws arrived to babysit our eldest. By the time they arrived I was about 30 mins away from having to give birth in the kitchen floor. And what does my husband do when his parents arrive? Offers to make them tea!! I very forcefully snarled at it him that they could make their own f*****g tea!’

–Yikes44

‘Only exception being the people wanting to talk about your lack of TV licence. No kettle be boiled for them buggers.’

–nosajn`

‘It’s just polite. A modern tradition of bread and salt if you like. There is a line however. Workmen, cleaners, professional visitors (like medical people on home visits), police – all fine to offer a cuppa.

Door to door salespeople, religious door knockers, chuggers etc – no, they are not welcome. No cuppa for them.’

–RegX81

‘Our police don’t shoot us as much.’

–quellflynn

‘I remember once a guy made a cup of tea just for himself while I was visiting him. I have never spoken to him or seen him since. There are some things you just don’t do.’

–Stuffedwithdates