Jimmy Rees‘ devilish creation The Guy Who Decides has a lot to answer for.

As well as being the worst boss in the history of bosses to the long-suffering Jason, he created the crazy rules that dictate how items are packaged, what goes on in the Premier League, and the worst decisions of autocarrot – to name just a few.

He’s also turned his fiendish eye on that crucial element of life …sleep.

“Sir, what if you don’t get eight hours of limpness?” “It’ll take years off your life.”

“It’s not about what helps, it’s about what doesn’t help.” “Like …” “Lack of exercise.” “Right. So, you do some exercise, and then … “Exercise.” “What? That doesn’t help.” “Not too close to limp time, it doesn’t.”

The rules of sleep hit home with TikTok users. Here’s what they had to say about it all.

1.

Not me watching this video in bed during limp time.

ollypigs&friends

2.

That’s why I haven’t slept since 2022.

Sam Alvey

3.

Here I am an insomniac watching at quarter to 4 in the morning.

Christa Morehead-McNu

4.

Lol, this is the best one yet! Nothing about sleep makes sense.

Jess

5.

This is even weirder when you’re called Jason lol.

GodSpeed1889

6.

Sleep deprivation makes it very easy to fall asleep whenever you want, and even sometimes you don’t want…

Gil Harris

7.

I’m going to start referring to going to sleep as going limp.

Jen

8.

I think that you have reached a new level with this one. So so funny!

Jessica

9.

I’m an ADHD night shift nurse… this is soooooo true!!!!

paula hess

10.

The way I cackled!

Jeani

11.

This is too accurate.

SlumBerBumPer

12.

Just stop thinking, the nothing box is amazing.

Mårten Carlzon

13.

Forgot the needing to get up to pee or easily unlimped by slight noises/movement.

Doc

14.

I broke the code. It happens under my will! I say to myself: “Now you will sleep”. I close my eyes, breathe in… and I sleep.

_CrazyPastor_

Nona Sheri x2 had a request.

Since you’ve done sleep …explain insomnia.

He sort of just did.

Source Jimmy Rees