Garron Noone has had the last word on Andrew Tate’s “Irishness” and it couldn’t be better

In case you missed it, Andrew Tate recently took time out of his busy schedule of oiling his head and shunning the concept of wearing clothes that fit to turn his genealogy into a threat to the Republic of Ireland.

As you can imagine, Irish people were unimpressed and you can read some great reactions to it here.

But we felt like there was some sort of unfinished business, and we now know what it was. We needed to hear from Garron Noone.

We sincerely hope somebody shows it to Tate, because the thought of him hearing Garron say “We feel you don’t align with our brand, so fuck off, please.” is giving us energy right now.

TikTok users were on board with the sentiment.

“The airport is broken” I adore you Garron.

Ducky

When I think I couldn’t like you more.

Geurin girl

I’m in knots.

Kongi/Irish fox

I love everything about this.

Shezabelle

Dude , you make me giggle.

John Blood197

The unequivocal rejection of Tate (which sounds like a Wes Anderson film) was shared on Twitter by Sorcha Ní Nia, who recognised that it was, indeed, the last word.

ok so that’s sorted. night x pic.twitter.com/l8UwF2HXkf — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 23, 2024

There was a resounding thumbs up for the video.

1.

“The airport is broken…There’s…roadworks on it…” Dead https://t.co/v22sBfSRPr — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) May 23, 2024

2.

Message to Andrew Tate… https://t.co/xYsjfamnUs — Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) May 23, 2024

3.

With an election coming up can it be arranged that we can vote for this fella? He’s delicious. https://t.co/OKl81r5vH7 — Danny Kelly (@DanKelly72) May 24, 2024

4.

Never loved him more. — Niall Murray (@Oh_Lets_Not) May 23, 2024

5.

That should hopefully draw a line under the matter — Gareth Hughes (@gazceidz) May 24, 2024

6.

This sounds like the perfect ratio.

Give me 18 million Garrons and no fucking Andrew tates – I roared and cried with laughter https://t.co/PFeVkHxywn — B McFadden  (@FaddenBoobs) May 24, 2024

