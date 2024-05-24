Rishi Sunak just made that £1,000 Rwanda bet with Piers Morgan even worse and even Andrew Tate was offended

News Andrew tate Piers Morgan Rishi Sunak

You’ll remember a few months back Rishi Sunak bet Piers Morgan £1,000 that he would put migrants to the UK on board a plane to Rwanda before the general election.

Just in case you need a recap …

EXCLUSIVE: Rishi Sunak bets Piers Morgan £1,000 to a refugee charity that he will get illegal immigrants on planes before the election. Watch more on YouTube at 2pm: https://t.co/mxTnxUVa3G@piersmorgan | @RishiSunak | #PMndthePM pic.twitter.com/O5BY7NupNm — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 5, 2024

And it was a bad look – a very bad look – for all the reasons people outlined here.

Two very rich men, in a fireside chat, place a £1,000 sporting bet on whether one of them can effect a punishment on people desperately seeking refuge, within a mutually-agreed time. A Dickensian tale? No – it’s Britain in 2024. And the men are Rishi Sunak & Piers Morgan. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 5, 2024

So naturally with the election being called and no flights having left the ground, Morgan wanted to make sure Sunak paid up.

Dear Prime Minister @RishiSunak @10DowningStreet .. following your admission today that no flights will take off to Rwanda before the election, please send £1000 to @BritishRedCross

– Kind regards, Piers. https://t.co/UiUltoQYHd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2024

And hard to believe we know, but Sunak has just gone and made the whole thing EVEN WORSE. By doing this.

NEW: Rishi Sunak is refusing to honour Piers Morgan’s £1000 charity bet as an asylum seeker was voluntarily sent to Rwanda https://t.co/05MlRfLuTP — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 23, 2024

So no planes left, but one asylum seeker did go there voluntarily.

Although this is probably the least important part of the whole thing, Morgan was naturally proper fumin’.

And while the whole thing should obviously never have happened in the first place, this is surely the only response you need.

Always good to start a campaign denying a charity a £1,000 payout on a technicality that doesn’t really hold. https://t.co/h0mWTkXCwr — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 23, 2024

And this.

"When campaigning to be Prime Minister I once refused to pay a charity £1,000 resulting from a bet I lost, due to a slight technicality, despite me being worth over £650m." pic.twitter.com/pgvRzsG8pE — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 23, 2024

And indeed this!

I’m not sure what it takes to walk into an ambush, shoot yourself repeatedly in the face with your own gun, then get gathered up into a big net only to shoot yourself in the face again while throwing yourself on to sharpened bamboo stakes below, but it is not political acumen. https://t.co/b0X5m3cbRI — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) May 24, 2024

And it turned out even the loathsome self-styled king of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate was offended.

If youre not man enough to pay a 1,000 pound bet you lost. Youre not man enough to run a country. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 23, 2024

At which point there’s simply too much going on in this post, we’re off for a lie down.

