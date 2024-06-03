Celebrity Bob Mortimer Richard ayoade

Bob Mortimer’s tale of trying to sell his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is today’s funniest two minutes

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2024

It’s a few years now since the great Bob Mortimer accompanied the (equally fabulous) Richard Ayoade to Berlin for an episode of his Channel 4 series, Travel Man.

But that didn’t stop this particular two minutes going viral all over again because it’s just so good (and it was Bob’s birthday!).

It’s Mortimer recounting this story of the time he worked on a movie with Christian Slater and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

We’re off to watch the whole episode here.

Source Channel 4 H/T @MontyDomme32