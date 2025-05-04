15 favourite scathing responses to Darren Grimes getting elected to Durham County Council

Politics darren grimes Reform UK

Unless you’re very lucky, you’ll be familiar with Durham-born right-wing political commentator and former GB News presenter, Darren Grimes.

He’s cropped up a few times on the pages of the Poke, such as when he aired his objection to people sharing their preferred pronouns, and got thoroughly owned.

There was also the time when – during a bit of casual racist dog-whistling – he accidentally claimed his home was full of foreign Deliveroo drivers, and got thoroughly owned.

Or perhaps you spotted him getting all misty-eyed over a photo taken during the miners’ strike, nine years before he was born, which caused him to – you guessed it – get thoroughly owned.

For reasons we’re currently unable to fathom, he has now been elected to the Annfield Plain and Tanfield ward of Durham County Council, during the recent Reform UK sweep of the local elections.

REF GAIN Annfield Plain and Tanfield (2) both from IND Karen Allison – Reform UK – 1404 *

Kevin Briggs – Conservative Party – 114

Joyce Charlton – Derwentside Independents – 574

Darren Grimes – Reform UK – 1364 *

Olga Milburn – Labour Party – 579

continues… — Daniel Hordon (@danielhordon) May 2, 2025

@darrengrimes_ sings on the line to become a Durham County Councillor for Reform UK pic.twitter.com/Ftw2Oh1qNb — Daniel Hordon (@danielhordon) May 2, 2025

The news was greeted with an entertaining mixture of bemusement and scorn. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

Would love to be in the room when Darren Grimes realises he has no power to deport immigrants but has to sort out the bin timetable — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) May 2, 2025

2.

Darren Grimes has been a councillor for less than 12 hours and already humiliated himself by proving he doesn’t have a clue what his mandate is. pic.twitter.com/VxKH4EKAOh — Will // Sarcasm is best served cold (@colder_sarcasm) May 2, 2025

3.

We elected Darren Grimes by mistake pic.twitter.com/XyrpGcxNg3 — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) May 2, 2025

4.

Dear @Nigel_Farage and @darrengrimes_ my paper recycling wasn't taken away yesterday. This is the second time this year this has happened. Also the new family at number 5 have been letting their dog shit on my lawn so could you come and have a look at that? — Florence Lox (@floboflo) May 3, 2025

5.

Darren Grimes – now facing constant scrutiny and accountability .

Goody gumdrops.

I give him a year at best… — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) May 2, 2025

6.

Reform having council seats mean people will be expecting them to deliver some fantasy bullshit that isn’t the job of the local council. It also means some lazy wankers like Darren Grimes will discover that the job of councillor is difficult and thankless. Meanwhile, me… pic.twitter.com/O5p3JAJap0 — CitiZenSane (@Citi_ZenSane) May 2, 2025

7.

Durham Council will find out what they have done shortly having elected Grimes pic.twitter.com/Ln2T64GnKc — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 2, 2025

8.

Darren Grimes being elected as a councillor pretty much paints a picture regarding just how backwards the UK has gone. — Ian (@Fussball5645) May 2, 2025

9.

At this point I guess that I should be offering my congratulations to Darren Grimes on being duly elected and who sources describe as a "deeply stupid person".. pic.twitter.com/KdaPT4TPYF — North East Aye-Aye (@tars75) May 2, 2025

10.

Durham councillor Darren Grimes…fucking hell! pic.twitter.com/0klOvemhnb — Silva Surfer (@SilvaSurfer4) May 2, 2025

11.

Durham ! What on earth were you thinking …. — Les #FBPE (@LesMolloy2) May 3, 2025

12.

As a Durham lad, I don’t think I can say this loudly enough, but here goes…… Fuck Nigel Farage, Fuck @reformparty_uk, and especially fuck Darren Grimes. As you were. — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) May 2, 2025

13.

Crafty Grimes in his office having to actually do work pic.twitter.com/xpmXexUa0M — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) May 2, 2025

14.

Morning Darren, now explain the Durham council recycling and environmental strategy.

Er what's that. I'll ask me Mum! pic.twitter.com/GYBzWSjOSn — Dominic (@pcl100) May 3, 2025

15.

The people of Tanfield now have Darren Grimes as a councillor and Luke Akehurst as an MP. Can you even imagine. https://t.co/FKQc7k3HEj — Horace Goodwill, tonicke purveyor (@eff_hey) May 2, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

The people of Durham have spoken.#LocalElections2025 pic.twitter.com/Vgb8mkWPHn — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 2, 2025

