15 favourite scathing responses to Darren Grimes getting elected to Durham County Council

Updated May 4th, 2025

Unless you’re very lucky, you’ll be familiar with Durham-born right-wing political commentator and former GB News presenter, Darren Grimes.

He’s cropped up a few times on the pages of the Poke, such as when he aired his objection to people sharing their preferred pronouns, and got thoroughly owned.

This is modern dating for conservatives. With an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Emperor Commodus doing a thumbs down gesture alongside the words - When you get a friend request but they have their pronouns listed in their profile.

There was also the time when – during a bit of casual racist dog-whistling – he accidentally claimed his home was full of foreign Deliveroo drivers, and got thoroughly owned.

I walk around my home. Filled with Deliveroo drivers speaking in foreign tongue, public transport full of foreign people and a high street populated by foreign beggars, and I wonder what on earth our ancestors died for?

Or perhaps you spotted him getting all misty-eyed over a photo taken during the miners’ strike, nine years before he was born, which caused him to – you guessed it – get thoroughly owned.

Image of working-class women and children in black & white. Text - Back then we didn’t have much. Life was hard, work was dangerous and times were tough. But my God at least we had each other — the country was united. In my lifetime that has been thoroughly lost.

For reasons we’re currently unable to fathom, he has now been elected to the Annfield Plain and Tanfield ward of Durham County Council, during the recent Reform UK sweep of the local elections.

The news was greeted with an entertaining mixture of bemusement and scorn. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

