Marco Rubio just said the German government was anti-democratic and their epic clap back was simply brutal

The US Secretary of State and many other things Marco Rubio has accused the German government of being anti-democratic after the country’s spy agency officially classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an ‘extremist’ organisation.

It followed a 1,000-page report by its domestic intelligence agency which said views around ethnicity held by the AfD aim to exclude certain groups from equal participation in society.

Which will surely come as no surprise to anyone with an interest in this sort of thing. It surprised Rubio, though, who went so far as to say this.

Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise. What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025

And we mention it because it caught the attention of the German foreign office, whose epic clap back was simply brutal.

This is democracy. This decision is the result of a thorough & independent investigation to protect our Constitution & the rule of law. It is independent courts that will have the final say. We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) May 2, 2025

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

German officials addressing their own national history with honesty and clarity: “We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped.” https://t.co/zQIe7vNw6f — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 2, 2025

What a clap back from Germany. pic.twitter.com/mkoSgZMRA4 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 2, 2025

That @marcorubio needs this lesson is . My God. https://t.co/NDBdl0r1rD — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) May 2, 2025

Lil Marco got stuffed in a locker by the Germans. pic.twitter.com/mIx6uhKmje — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 2, 2025

The Germans really know how to end a tweet https://t.co/Ml34MyL9XH — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 2, 2025

There is so much going on in this one short tweet. https://t.co/8lEeNN4oT5 — MrHobbes (@VintageMrHobbes) May 3, 2025

Teaching americans the basics:

“We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped.” https://t.co/pLr4LcJBdY — DG MEME (@meme_ec) May 2, 2025

Gut gesagt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 2, 2025

