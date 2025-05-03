Politics germany Marco rubio

Marco Rubio just said the German government was anti-democratic and their epic clap back was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2025

The US Secretary of State and many other things Marco Rubio has accused the German government of being anti-democratic after the country’s spy agency officially classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an ‘extremist’ organisation.

It followed a 1,000-page report by its domestic intelligence agency which said views around ethnicity held by the AfD aim to exclude certain groups from equal participation in society.

Which will surely come as no surprise to anyone with an interest in this sort of thing. It surprised Rubio, though, who went so far as to say this.

And we mention it because it caught the attention of the German foreign office, whose epic clap back was simply brutal.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

Source @GermanyDiplo