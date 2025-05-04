You won’t be surprised to learn that John Oliver’s fact-check of RFK Jr.’s health statistics unearthed some …inaccuracies

US john oliver RFK Jr.

When we periodically remember that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – the man who admitted he had a hole in his brain where there used to be a worm, regularly peddles anti-vax rhetoric, eats roadkill, drinks raw milk, and once dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park for a laugh – is in charge of health in the US, we fear for Americans.

It doesn’t look like Americans have much confidence in him, either.

RFK Jr. wants to cut Meals on Wheels to elderly and disabled persons. Another example of this administration’s unthinking cruelty. Pass it on, and possibly they will be embarrassed into continuing the program. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 25, 2025

RFK Jr says he's going to stop Chemtrails He's also going to arrest the tooth fairy, ban elves from America and ensure the Loch Ness Monster is kept away from your food supply. pic.twitter.com/zaqMTIV8aZ — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) April 29, 2025

They won't stop the "War on Drugs" and they won't stop Big Pharma, but they'll sure as hell stop the spread of life-saving tools like Narcan. RFK Jr. is not a savior. He's just another executioner for the oligarchs. pic.twitter.com/dtbhL7oQL4 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 29, 2025

John Oliver recently turned the spotlight on RFK Jr.’s use of statistics to illustrate his wild claims and policies. It was brutal.

@lastweektonighthbo Stay tuned for next week’s installment of “Dumb Shit We Made Our Researchers Fact Check!” It’s a fun game we’re going to be playing a lot over the next few years, whether they like it or not. ♬ original sound – Last Week Tonight

If RFK Jr. sees that, he’ll know how the roadkill feels. The internet applauded.

1.

How much weaponized incompetence does it take to become treason?

Johnny Lore

2.

Where is he getting all his stuff???

gertiemarie

3.

The fact that 1/3 of Americans will take everything the Trump administration says at face value and without any fact-checking is truly scary.

Candido Hernandez

4.

I don’t know how people listen to any of this and take it for the truth. Even if I didn’t think he was a kook, anyone saying any of those stats I would think there was something wrong with them.

Atgraves15

5.

Oh USA, this whole situation is so hideous, I’m sorry.

Michael Chalk

6.

Thank you for shining a light on this disaster of distortion by RFK.

sallywasserman

7.

Surely nobody thinks that he knows anything about health care or any other topic.

tshroyer1

8.

Flipping moron. An administration full of rank morons.

Jackie Banke Prasek

9.

Disgusting. RFK just lies and makes stats up. They’re all baloney.

mikeyptik

10.

He gargles bullshit, just like his Cheeto boss.

The DGP

11.

This administration and the vast majority of Republicans are allowed to go on record saying things that are absolutely, verifiably false, and too many people are too dumb to fact check.

BethJohnson71

12.

The worm definitely ate some critical brain cells.

Aly V

mrsltotheaura delivered this killer blow.

A worm chewed on RFK Jr.’s brain and even it couldn’t swallow his policies.

READ MORE

RFK Jr’s vile untruths about autism got just the responses they deserved – 17 devastating and totally on-point takedowns

Source Last Week Tonight Image Screengrab