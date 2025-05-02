Meghan Markle sends her kids an email every day and of all the many responses Richard Bacon surely said it best

Celebrity Meghan Markle Richard bacon

Here’s a thing we’ve heard talked about before but we’ve never met anyone who’s actually done it.

We still haven’t, obviously, but we have watched this video of Meghan Markle – Duchess of Sussex to you – explaining how she sends her kids an email every day. Like a diary, except written by someone else, and emailed to you.

"I am sending my kids an email every night. By the time they will be 18, there will be around 4000+ emails waiting on them…" pic.twitter.com/eDztSLdC5S — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) April 29, 2025

And that’s either the best or worst idea ever. Kudos if you can keep it up til they’re 18, obviously, and it prompted no end of responses …

this is so important. kids should be taught to deal with high volume email correspondence from an early age. it is a crucial skill in the workplace https://t.co/LA39vue1bl — Ed (@ted_pen) May 1, 2025

Me emailing my baby today… “you’ve popped 3x already and it’s only 10am” — ғʟᴏss.ʏᴏᴜʀ.ᴛᴏᴏᴛʜ (@FlossYourTooth) April 29, 2025

I actually don’t think this is a terrible idea. Captures those small moments — Biotech bro (@biotech_bro) April 29, 2025

who gonna tell her email addresses get deleted after a year of non-use — Jermey "Big Germ” Jensen III (@mustycrustyboy) April 29, 2025

Y'all are miserable to think this is a bad thing especially in the digital age of things. https://t.co/ORrNm7eejz — Wade's World (@WadesArtWorld) April 30, 2025

Select All->Mark As Read — alison k (@alisonkangas) April 30, 2025

… but Richard Bacon surely said it best.

I’m trying to imagine turning 18 and my mum presenting me with 4000 emails. https://t.co/9Mgf3wAZ5Z — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 29, 2025

Nailed it.

It won’t be age 18 when you’re looking for it, it’ll be age 60 or 70 when mom is gone and you’re looking for any small piece of her still present here on earth — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) April 30, 2025

Well, that as well.

