Meghan Markle sends her kids an email every day and of all the many responses Richard Bacon surely said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated May 2nd, 2025

Here’s a thing we’ve heard talked about before but we’ve never met anyone who’s actually done it.

We still haven’t, obviously, but we have watched this video of Meghan Markle – Duchess of Sussex to you – explaining how she sends her kids an email every day. Like a diary, except written by someone else, and emailed to you.

And that’s either the best or worst idea ever. Kudos if you can keep it up til they’re 18, obviously, and it prompted no end of responses …

… but Richard Bacon surely said it best.

Nailed it.

Well, that as well.

