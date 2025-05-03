‘You wake up and it’s 1990’s. No WiFi, no smartphones. What’s the first thing you do?’ – 23 deeply nostalgic delights

Life 1990s r/AskReddit

Whether it’s people of a certain age wearing rose-tinted spectacles, or it genuinely was the decade when human existence peaked, a lot of people feel very nostalgic for the 1990s, including people who hadn’t been born yet. So, what would it be like to wake up one morning and realise you’d been transported back to these apparently halcyon times? They’ve been thinking about this on the AskReddit page, after user JK-Rofling asked:

You wake up and it’s 1990’s. No WiFi, no smartphones. What’s the first thing you do?

Lots of people chipped in with their thoughts, with varying amounts of enthusiasm for the idea.

1.

‘Buy Apple shares.’

–GuybrushFunkwood

2.

‘Microsoft 1990, then trade to Apple in early 2001, then sell and buy Bitcoin 2009. $100 to $57,000,000,000.’

–AI-Mods-Blow

3.

‘I was in my 20s in the 90s. I was young, in my prime, and getting ready to travel the world. I had no ties that I didn’t want. I was idealistic and invincible. Now I’m an old man and a slave to my responsibilities. I’m tired now, but I lived once. I lived once.’

–LetsTryAnal_ogy

4.

‘Be thankful that no one will be able to get a hold me, they have to leave a voice message and wait.’

–Qoutaybah

5.

‘Do I get my healthy 17 year old body back, or am I stuck with this 47 year old disabled clunker?’

–Jenny010137

6.

‘Program the VCR to record Star Trek.’

–Unusual_Flounder2073

7.

‘Head to Blockbuster in my windbreaker and beg them to hold the last copy of Jurassic Park. Then hit the arcade like a legend. No phone, no problem.’

–LittleCuteBunnyy

8.

‘We got the fun of emerging tech with TV, video games, etc, but also the chill before-tech lives, riding bikes, playing in the woods, being off with our friends and no one can contact us. Perfect intersection of the times.’

–Arkhangelzk

9.

‘Break up with him. Whichever one it is.’

–Tundrakitty

10.

‘Alanis, is that you?!?’

–Ackapus

11.

‘Look for the to remote, realise it’s missing, and start pressing buttons directly on he box. Then check the fridge for sunny D and flip through the morning newspaper out of boredom.’

–InnocentlySexyy

12.