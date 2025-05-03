Exclusive funny

The human brain is a complex organ that regulates everything we do. We literally can’t live without it. Though, sometimes it feels like, instead of wanting to work with us, it’s actually conspiring against us.

For example, when we’re trying to go to sleep at night – we’re tired, so we get into bed, get comfy and hope that we’ll softly drift off into a blissful uninterrupted sleep and wake up the next day relaxed and refreshed, all ready for a new day. But, far too often, the brain decides this is absolutely NOT going to happen as it wants us to think about some really “important” stuff instead. The bastard.

The human brain when you’re trying to go to sleep

Image Pexels