The human brain when you’re trying to go to sleep

Amanda Wilkie. Updated May 3rd, 2025

The human brain is a complex organ that regulates everything we do. We literally can’t live without it. Though, sometimes it feels like, instead of wanting to work with us, it’s actually conspiring against us.

For example, when we’re trying to go to sleep at night – we’re tired, so we get into bed, get comfy and hope that we’ll softly drift off into a blissful uninterrupted sleep and wake up the next day relaxed and refreshed, all ready for a new day. But, far too often, the brain decides this is absolutely NOT going to happen as it wants us to think about some really “important” stuff instead. The bastard.

Did you lock the front door? Do you think all your friends actually hate you? Are you thirsty? You seem thirsty. How many penguins do you think there are in the world? Remember all the stupid things you've ever done! Let's think about them! Did you reply to that really important message? Is that just your coat on a chair in the corner or an axe murderer? If you put one foot outside of the covers, do you think a monster will grab it? Let's sing some random song from the 90s over and over and over again! Why not go online and buy some useless crap! Do you need a wee? I know you just had one but maybe you need to go again! What was that noise? Probably a burglar. Shabba! Would you rather be a hamster or a robot? Daddy or chips? How do you think you'll die? Wouldn't some toast be good right about now! What if there's a clown in the wardrobe? Who's that bloke that was in that thing one time? Google it. Ok. Time for sleep. Psych!

