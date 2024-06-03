A one-letter typo sent this obituary into the facepalm hall of fame
We feel quite bad for laughing at this meaning-altering typo in the obituary of art expert and journalist Bruce Arnold, who died at the beginning of May at the age of 87, but it’s a spectacular one.
On the one hand, sacking all the people who used to check copy for typos has saved newspaper owners a lot of money. On the other hand there is the last line of this obituary in today’s @thetimes. pic.twitter.com/N9D2xSxC26
— Keith Hann (@keithhann) May 28, 2024
Here’s a closer look.
Once more for those at the back.
Well, that’s awkward. Some people agreed that The Times had kind of brought it on themselves.
1.
Omfg, a full-page obituary, and completely obliterated by a stray e.
Someone will be having a no-biscuits meeting with the editor. https://t.co/IzJPF1wwJd
— David Banks (@DBanksy) May 28, 2024
2.
A reminder that using a spellchecker is not the same as having an editor. https://t.co/KmgnYiJTIX
— Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) May 28, 2024
3.
Magnificent…. https://t.co/7vxmcZ2rUR
— Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) May 29, 2024
4.
Oh dear Lord… https://t.co/ys8jMZ6DpW pic.twitter.com/Fmduf8cEYQ
— Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) May 28, 2024
5.
AI's not quite there yet… https://t.co/EtlNmhlAjP pic.twitter.com/MduwzOfJMo
— Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) May 29, 2024
6.
Visible evidence of a collapsing business model.
We do actually need journalism, clickbait not so much. https://t.co/KzDwPpEvp5
— Andy. (@_AndyHemming) May 29, 2024
7.
Honestly, this has been doing the rounds and I really struggled to spot the error. Oh of course the date is wrong I eventually (dimly) realised. Then I saw someone tweet about a stray e. I honestly thought it was just a humorous obituary. I’m an idiot. https://t.co/VoErkJ1XTi
— Prof. Chris Ashford (@lawandsexuality) May 30, 2024
8.
Shocking sloppiness: she died in 2022! https://t.co/HzrVmktGhR
— Adrian Wooldridge (@adwooldridge) May 29, 2024
9.
I was a subeditor for 12 years and I let about a billion errors like this get on the page https://t.co/ZYKnqa7ONb
— Bill Linnane (@Bill_Linnane) May 30, 2024
10.
so bad I had to check it was real https://t.co/T0r0y8eEq3
— Lee Jackson (@VictorianLondon) May 29, 2024
11.
The best typo ever https://t.co/3libGdWLCw
— Aidan Oliver (@aidanoliver1) May 29, 2024
Sarah Knapton suggested a very plausible explanation.
When I worked at the Old Bailey my fingers would often automatically type 'murder' if a word started with 'mu.' I imagine it is the same with 'died' for obituary writers. https://t.co/GmoOPQ86Q6
— sarahknapton (@sarahknapton) May 29, 2024
Source Keith Hann Image Keith Hann, benzoix on Freepik