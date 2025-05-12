This point-by-point takedown of Nigel Farage’s Daily Mail ‘manifesto’ went wildly viral because it is so well done

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage has taken time out from travelling to the US to publish his Reform UK manifesto in – where else? – the Daily Mail.

Well, we say manifesto, it’s more of a double page spread to be strictly accurate about it, but it’ll have to do in the absence of a proper one (or indeed a proper party).

And we mention it because it prompted a rather fabulous point-by-point takedown by @PaulMay9115 over on Twitter, and very well done it was too.

1.

Nigel Farage has released ReformUK’s “manifesto” via the Daily Mail, and it’s every bit as unhinged and unserious as you’d expect.

Let’s break it down—with facts.

pic.twitter.com/QD8z6Tklak — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

2.

“No income tax below £20,000”

Sounds great—until you realise it would cost the UK nearly £50 billion per year in lost revenue.

No mention of how it’s paid for. Spoiler: they don’t know.

You can’t fund the NHS with vibes. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

3.

“Scrap inheritance tax on estates under £2 million”

This helps the wealthiest 4% of the population.

Everyone else? Gets nothing.

Another few billion lost to help people who already have mansions. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

4.

“Appoint a Minister for Deportations”

This already exists—it’s called the Home Office.

All this does is create a scapegoat when they inevitably fail to stop “the boats.” — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

5.

“Ditch Net Zero”

This would violate the UK’s Climate Change Act, break international law, destroy green investment, and kill off thousands of future-proof jobs.

It’s economic vandalism wrapped in fossil fuel nostalgia. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

6.

“Drill baby drill”

UK oil won’t lower your energy bill.

Why? Because energy is traded globally.

More drilling just enriches oil firms and delays investment in renewables. We need clean, cheap energy, not 1970s cosplay. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

7.

“Open for business”

While cutting ties with the European Convention on Human Rights?

That makes Britain a legal wildcard—not a reliable trading partner.

Investors want stability, not chaos and Daily Mail headlines. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

8.

“Fix the NHS”

How? By cutting GP waste and… hoping for the best?

With £50bn less in tax revenue?

This is a slogan, not a plan.

There’s no detail, no staffing solution, no funding model. Just more wishful thinking. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 10, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted …

Your facts are mainly opinions, Paul. — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) May 11, 2025

So present your counter opinions with logic to back them up and we’ll have us a good old fashioned debate. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 11, 2025

Reform want to destroy the UK. — W. Thomas Payne (@w_t_payne) May 11, 2025

You’re missing the positives: Farage will make a fortune — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 11, 2025

All of the policies sound like basic common sense. Especially ditching the ruinously expensive and utterly pointless net zero. — matt randle (@mattrandle42) May 11, 2025

I’m not sure the lack of a basic understanding of maths can really be called common sense… — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) May 11, 2025

And yet despite all that, you won’t be surprised to know there was also plenty of this.

Cry harder because Reform will win the next General Election and Nigel will be the next PM. — King Conan (@King_Conan_84) May 11, 2025

Times we live in right?

Releasing a manifesto via that shit rag tells me everything I need to know about it. pic.twitter.com/nCicEXdayV — Moog (@a_toots) May 11, 2025

And follow @PaulMay9115 here.

