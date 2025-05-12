The unexpected plot twist in this 1-star restaurant review is surely the most entitled thing you’ll read this week

Weird World restaurants reviews

We’ve featured no end of unfair 1-star restaurant reviews on these pages, invariably accompanied by a totally on-point response from the eaterie concerned.

But this one really takes the biscuit, a 1-star review with an unexpected plot twist that is surely the most entitled thing you’ll read this week.

And if it left a bad taste in your mouth, you weren’t the only one.

‘It’s crazy that these people expect discounts for enjoying what they ordered …’

ChanglingBlake ‘It’s literally the purpose of a restaurant. They make good food. You eat it. You pay for it. Restaurant gets money. Serves the next table. Everyone is happy and moves on with their day.’

OnTheEveOfWar ‘I like the places that charge double to influencers.’

Blippii ‘If they fake being an influencer, triple.’

Racer5323 ’11 thousand followers thoooo!’

cheesyfacemelt

And this person had a theory …

‘I think places do this so when you look at 1 star reviews it’s actually positive advertising for them.’

Deneweth ‘I’m more likely to read a 1 star review at a place that has mostly good reviews. ‘All of the good reviews are generally very similar, but I want to know if there’s a specific reason I shouldn’t eat there. This is effectively a 5 star review that more people are going to read than most other 5 star reviews.’

AndyHN

