People have been sharing the most annoyingly unhelpful phrases – 19 infuriating sayings that need to get in the sea

It can be hard to find the right words sometimes. But that doesn’t mean you should rely on phrases that make things worse.

You’ve probably got your own sayings that drive you up the wall (apologies if ‘drive you up the wall’ is one of them), and it turns out you’re not alone.

And we know this thanks to Ancient-Designer135, who put the following question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a saying that you’ve heard that is totally unhelpful?’

Here are the best/worst replies that absolutely need to get in the sea

‘”Jump, and the net will appear” I’m all for being optimistic but….what?? ’

-likeSnozberries

‘“Don’t worry about your [mental illness], it’s just all in your head!” Well you see that’s the problem…. My head…’

-BeelzeBat

‘That money can’t buy happiness. I’m pretty sure I’d be happier with too much money than not enough.’

-Bottlecollecter

‘After I was initially diagnosed with cancer, a family member tried to comfort me with “everything happens for a reason.”’

-tmc_04

‘I am so sorry that someone tried that line on you. Sometimes people are better off staying quiet.’

-SittinAndKnittin

‘”Follow your passion”

‘Great advice for people with a passion.

‘Terrible advice for those whose interests aren’t so concentrated into one thing.‘

-Culjules

‘“Just be yourself.”

‘Yeah, it turns out that I’m very unpleasant.’

-Ethan-Wakefield

‘”People have it worse than you”

‘Okay, and? I can still feel upset about my circumstances!’

-Memez_R_Life69

‘“Follow your heart” is one of the most damaging sayings ever. Our hearts can be black or twisted. They may want things we logically know are wrong or hurtful. If you are a paedophile reading this… please don’t follow your heart.’

-MichHAELJR

‘”It’s in God’s hands now,” or any variation of “We don’t know why this happened, but I’m sure there’s a good reason for it!”

‘If you believe that, great. More power to you. But saying it to someone else during the grieving process does not help at all.’

-TelFaradiddle

‘”What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

‘No. It certainly doesn’t. It may in some cases, but there are lots of scarred people out there for whom life’s challenges have not made them stronger.’

-strugglewithyoga