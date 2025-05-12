This ‘absolute clown’ had a complaint about their neighbour’s unreasonable behaviour and they were so wrong it hurts

Weird World fails wtf

There’s nowt so strange as folk. Especially if those folk happen to live next door to you, unfortunately.

Not all neighbours, obviously. But definitely this ‘absolute clown’ who had a complaint to make about their neighbour’s unreasonable behaviour, and the more we read it, the more painful it gets.

Wrong on so many levels it hurts.

‘Kudos to the neighbor for thinking people are capable of lifting 1.5 tons up one or more flights of stairs. Though I’m not sure if that is dumber than not realizing the 1.5 ton air flow rating for an AC unit is not its’ actual weight.’

Arastreet ‘If my neighbor could lift 1.5 tons, I ain’t fucking complaining about shit. He can do whatever the f-ck be wants.’

podolot ‘Imagine writing a complaint letter about Mr. Incredible and then actually having the balls to follow through with it.’

Zenketski

And just in case you were wondering, like this person …

‘How the hell does an A/C unit weigh 1.5 ton?’

Real_Tonight6294

… the answer, of course, is that it doesn’t way that much.

‘Spoiler alert: “Tons” when referring to a/c units are a term of art used to describe the unit’s BTUs capacity. (BTUs are determined by the energy it takes to melt a ton of ice.) It’s a silly archaic language hold over that happens to use a term that is also used to describe 2,000lbs of weight. ‘In the case of a/c units, the “ton”measurement has absolutely fuck all to do with the physical weight of the device.’

ArmadilloDays

So now you know. As does the neighbour.

‘Might aswell go to the car dealership and complain about the 2.2L engine car they’re selling. Who wants to go to the gas station that often?’

bobofiddlesticks

Boom.

