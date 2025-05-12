‘What’s the worst thing that happened at a wedding you went to?’ – 17 monumental marriage mishaps

Life Ask Reddit weddings

Few social situations are more high stakes than weddings. They can go brilliantly, but they can also go oh-so wrong.

From the happy couple themselves to the guests and the food, weddings are full of things just waiting to go awry. To learn more about the risks of matrimony, General-Mango_ put this question to the wise sages over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the worst thing that happened at a wedding you went to?’

Here are the top tales of big days gone bad…

1.

‘The brother of the groom stood up when the priest said: if anyone who opposes the marriage between him and her speak now or forever hold your peace. ‘The brother proposes to his girlfriend. Of 2 months.. She is embarrassed. Apologizing to everyone. She declined the proposal. The brother raged. Accusing her of cheating and revealing he only proposed to see if she only had him . In his mind if she said yes, it meant she’s been loyal to him. But since she declined it means she has been sneaking around. Gets better. He admitted he slept with 2 other people to revenge cheat.’

-billyrko1987

2.

‘Bride didn’t turn up. Everyone waited in a huge church, including the groom waiting at the altar for 30 minutes. Then the bride’s father came in and announced that she had decided she didn’t want to get married. ‘But as he’d already paid for the reception all the guests should go ahead with the party.’

-Brief_Reflection_343

3.

‘It was a destination beach wedding and the bride and groom allegedly spent over $100k on the entire thing, which was completely outdoors, with no contingency plan for some reason, all for it to not only rain, but POUR. ‘It actually wouldn’t have been so bad had they started on time but the bride had everyone waiting for her for like 30 minutes. We just watched the sky get darker and darker in that time, then it just opened up & it came down cats & dogs right as the wedding party came out. ‘It was already a bit awkward because in the water behind the alter was an ugly rusty cargo ship getting close to shore and there were folks off to the sides of the wedding area just enjoying the beach. At least the reception was fun once folks let go of caring about how they looked (and smelled) after getting drenched.’

-smashier

4.

‘Funniest one I ever heard of was when the Bride, for a laugh, when asked the “do you take” question. She said no, just for a giggle. ‘The vicar stopped the ceremony dead. Said “ok” and refused to marry them. ‘They had to go through all the pre-marriage stuff again and get married some 6 weeks later.’

-nevermindaboutthaton

5.

‘Groom’s Aunt got drunk and spilled all the details about the groom actually being in love with his friend who coincidentally was also attending the wedding. Awkward to the extreme.’

-Ultimatelee

6.

‘The bride, who was my aunt, specifically told us that the designs she wanted are floral pastel pink and sky blue. The designer was agreeing, taking notes, and gave her the assurance that he would make it the way she wants. After the vows and all, we went to the after-party venue and it was CHRISTMAS THEMED. Happy Merry Christmas to them I guess?’

-Feisty-Matter2487

7.

‘My cousin hired her friend who was supposedly a DJ and he was literally playing music from Pandora … There were Ads playing literally in between songs …. Eventually after some time someone else went on the aux who actually had a subscription to a streaming service lol. Overall it was a fun wedding though.’

-Senior_Apricot9911

8.

‘The wedding was at a barn in the middle of nowhere. The food was brought in from the city, about 45 minutes away..Fried chicken, mac and cheese, I don’t remember what else. But fun enough wedding. We get back to the hotel which was maybe a ten minute drive. The bride is throwing up in the parking lot. Okay, maybe she had too much to drink. A couple other people throwing up in the parking lot. Well, they are young, that happens at weddings. Then I get upstairs and it hits me. ‘I swear I threw up for three days. If I had died that would have been fine with me. Worst food poisoning of my life.

I found out after the fact that pretty much everyone was sick in some capacity. Good times.’

-Hoorayforkate128

9.