‘What’s something lots of people get worked up about, but you couldn’t give a monkey’s?’ – 23 people who don’t understand all the fuss

There’s a saying that has been around for a long time, which is: opinions are like arseholes – everyone’s got one.

And, unfortunately, we now live in the age of social media, meaning that people can share their strange and tedious beliefs much further than ever before.

But what if you’re someone who doesn’t have an opinion on absolutely everything, and doesn’t understand why other people get so wound up about every single subject under the sun? They’ve been talking about this on the AskUK subreddit after user PaddedValls asked:

‘What’s something you regularly see the general public get worked up over, but you personally couldn’t give a monkeys? A lot of vitriol recently about actors, portraying fictional characters, who do not match the original. Who gives af? Just think of it as an alternate dimension of the story, or some shit.’</blockquote>

There were plenty of people who were similarly mystified about the rage directed at a variety of subjects, like these…

1.

‘Trans people. Why do so many people get absolutely consumed by rage over whether someone’s got a fanny or not?’

–levezvosskinnyfists7

2.

‘Anything where people claim the immigrants are stopping ‘British things’ even though the majority of British people don’t partake. Like St George’s Day. No one gives a shit. Its a story about someone slaying a dragon.

‘Easter eggs have never said ‘Easter’ on them. If they did it wouldn’t be the Muslims that have an issue with it – it would be the Christians, ’cause Easter has nothing to do with chocolate eggs. No one is banning the poppy.’

–LJ161

3.

‘People moaning about the loss of a service they never used anyway, and being surprised that it wasn’t economically viable to keep going. Like phone boxes or bank branches.’

–PuzzleheadedLow4687

4.

‘Parking wardens. They’re just doing their job, and if you don’t park like a dick you won’t have a problem. If they didn’t exist, the roads would be complete chaos.

‘You can be annoyed you have to pay to park, and the amount it costs (I often am too), but the people enforcing it aren’t to blame. The simple fact is that our roads and infrastructure in towns and cities generally can’t cope with the amount and size of modern cars that are using them.’

–dave_gregory42

5.

‘Plants and wildlife in their sterile little world. Shit themselves over a dandelion in the grass or a pigeon in their garden. ‘There’s a rat’. Yeh you’re outside mate.’

–rezonansmagnetyczny

6.

‘TV/ Film casting choices – particularly by the BBC. Had a family member saying something like this once about a drama set in Scotland and it had a few black actors. He was moaning that it didn’t accurately represent the ethnic make up of the area and black people were over represented.

‘I pointed out to him that if he wanted that to apply accurately, then shows like EastEnders would need to hire a load more black people.’

–J8YDG9RTT8N2TG74YS7A

7.

‘Cyclists. I love them. They have a greater moral right to use the roads than motorists. They take up less room, pollute less and are healthier. Lets encourage more cyclists onto the roads.’

–Life-Bedroom-8886

8.

”15 minute cities’ sounds like a great idea, The less I have to deal with cars and public transport the better.’

–slitherfang98

9.

‘Sport. Any sport. I just don’t get it.’

–ThatchersDirtyTaint

10.

‘Young folk putting on raves. Far as I’m concerned, get the sound system and generator going and blow off some steam – but bag all the rubbish up after.’

–alexanderbeswick

11.

‘Their neighbours making noise or having fun. We don’t get much sun, who gives it a shit if next doors kids are in the paddling pool, there’s music on and you can smell BBQ?’

–Harrry-Otter

12.

‘Meghan Markle. I know some people who get very, very wound up by her, and I don’t get it, especially when the likes of Andrew are still drawing breath.’

–Comfortable–Box