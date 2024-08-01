This South Korean Olympic shooter took Silver in her event, but Gold in the ‘Coolest Person Ever’ Stakes

Sport olympics

South Korean champion shooter Kim Ye-ji took the Silver in Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol, and as a bonus, appears to have been unofficially declared the coolest person at the Olympics.

The clip that first caught people’s eye was from a competition earlier this year, where she broke a world record and took the Gold medal, rather than her Silver-grabbing Olympic performance – but it was her style that had people fangirling.

The most "Main Character Energy" I've ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

We’re not given to using the expression ‘bad-ass’, but for her we’ll make an exception.

Here’s a little of what the internet has been saying.

1.

Clearly a character from a Wachowskis film pic.twitter.com/c3nVpPOODc https://t.co/lncaOUlDoX — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 30, 2024

2.

Cast her in anything she wants. https://t.co/dFsba9xiga — Alexander Chee (@alexander_61609) July 30, 2024

3.

It’s cool that the Olympics make space for goths https://t.co/StKYhO0wUL — Manuela Lazić (@ManiLazic) July 30, 2024

4.

me after reducing friend's wordcount by half pic.twitter.com/hCeNAaIKHQ — Hadas Weiss (@weiss_hadas) July 31, 2024

5.

no matter what you do in life, you’ll probably never look this cool doing it pic.twitter.com/ORjRhnI1hO — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) July 30, 2024

6.

This girl is a movie character like how is she real pic.twitter.com/hys1bLyj4t — Daniel (@growing_daniel) July 30, 2024

7.

the most aura I have ever seen in an image pic.twitter.com/HHo8yCV5O4 — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 30, 2024

8.

I keep rewatching this. No one is cooler. No one. https://t.co/xgUtfmC0ye — sun-god is now pink! (@yatharthsood00) July 30, 2024

9.

Kim Ye-ji is killing me over here. pic.twitter.com/pZ0d4NR1vK — Danielle Ezzo (@danielleezzo) July 30, 2024

10.

Kim Ye-ji looks like a stone cold assassin compared to the other shooters. pic.twitter.com/3b60NYToiy — Bobshow (@Philosobobshow) July 28, 2024

11.

Kim Ye-ji is a South Korean pistol shooter and quite possibly the coolest athlete at the Olympics. That stance. #Paris2024 #Olympics #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/rzbPSfhLSn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 31, 2024

12.

If she isn’t recruited for the next Bond film, we’ll be very surprised.

I can't stop thinking about Kim Ye-ji pic.twitter.com/ctYwtIB0eT — .aj (@ajgenerated) July 30, 2024

Let’s not forget that her countrywoman Oh Ye-jin took the Gold, and she also looks pretty damned cool to us.

Congratulations Oh Ye-jin and Kim Ye-ji pic.twitter.com/SPzruwHfev — Sebastian (@Loctite638) July 28, 2024

