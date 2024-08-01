Sport olympics

This South Korean Olympic shooter took Silver in her event, but Gold in the ‘Coolest Person Ever’ Stakes

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 1st, 2024

South Korean champion shooter Kim Ye-ji took the Silver in Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol, and as a bonus, appears to have been unofficially declared the coolest person at the Olympics.

The clip that first caught people’s eye was from a competition earlier this year, where she broke a world record and took the Gold medal, rather than her Silver-grabbing Olympic performance – but it was her style that had people fangirling.

We’re not given to using the expression ‘bad-ass’, but for her we’ll make an exception.

Here’s a little of what the internet has been saying.

If she isn’t recruited for the next Bond film, we’ll be very surprised.

Let’s not forget that her countrywoman Oh Ye-jin took the Gold, and she also looks pretty damned cool to us.

H/T TheCartelDel Image Screengrab