This South Korean Olympic shooter took Silver in her event, but Gold in the ‘Coolest Person Ever’ Stakes
South Korean champion shooter Kim Ye-ji took the Silver in Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol, and as a bonus, appears to have been unofficially declared the coolest person at the Olympics.
The clip that first caught people’s eye was from a competition earlier this year, where she broke a world record and took the Gold medal, rather than her Silver-grabbing Olympic performance – but it was her style that had people fangirling.
The most "Main Character Energy" I've ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB
— Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024
We’re not given to using the expression ‘bad-ass’, but for her we’ll make an exception.
Here’s a little of what the internet has been saying.
1.
Clearly a character from a Wachowskis film pic.twitter.com/c3nVpPOODc https://t.co/lncaOUlDoX
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 30, 2024
2.
Cast her in anything she wants. https://t.co/dFsba9xiga
— Alexander Chee (@alexander_61609) July 30, 2024
3.
It’s cool that the Olympics make space for goths https://t.co/StKYhO0wUL
— Manuela Lazić (@ManiLazic) July 30, 2024
4.
me after reducing friend's wordcount by half pic.twitter.com/hCeNAaIKHQ
— Hadas Weiss (@weiss_hadas) July 31, 2024
5.
no matter what you do in life, you’ll probably never look this cool doing it pic.twitter.com/ORjRhnI1hO
— Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) July 30, 2024
6.
This girl is a movie character like how is she real pic.twitter.com/hys1bLyj4t
— Daniel (@growing_daniel) July 30, 2024
7.
the most aura I have ever seen in an image pic.twitter.com/HHo8yCV5O4
— Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 30, 2024
8.
I keep rewatching this. No one is cooler. No one. https://t.co/xgUtfmC0ye
— sun-god is now pink! (@yatharthsood00) July 30, 2024
9.
Kim Ye-ji is killing me over here. pic.twitter.com/pZ0d4NR1vK
— Danielle Ezzo (@danielleezzo) July 30, 2024
10.
Kim Ye-ji looks like a stone cold assassin compared to the other shooters. pic.twitter.com/3b60NYToiy
— Bobshow (@Philosobobshow) July 28, 2024
11.
Kim Ye-ji is a South Korean pistol shooter and quite possibly the coolest athlete at the Olympics.
That stance. #Paris2024 #Olympics #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/rzbPSfhLSn
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 31, 2024
12.
Bond Villain https://t.co/LYWbRW7gQK
— Oli Ardolino (@OFA_1915) July 31, 2024
If she isn’t recruited for the next Bond film, we’ll be very surprised.
I can't stop thinking about Kim Ye-ji pic.twitter.com/ctYwtIB0eT
— .aj (@ajgenerated) July 30, 2024
Let’s not forget that her countrywoman Oh Ye-jin took the Gold, and she also looks pretty damned cool to us.
Congratulations Oh Ye-jin and Kim Ye-ji pic.twitter.com/SPzruwHfev
— Sebastian (@Loctite638) July 28, 2024
H/T TheCartelDel Image Screengrab