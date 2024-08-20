Twitter funny TikTok

People have been sharing the funniest TikTok videos and these 21 clips will split your sides

Dominic Carter. Updated August 20th, 2024

If you’re after a quick fix of the most creative comedy the internet has to offer, TikTok is the place to go.

Picking up where the sorely missed Vine left off, TikTok is something of a Wild West. It’s a space where creators are free to post the sort of experimental clips that used to be the bread and butter of video platforms.

Perhaps the biggest downside of TikTok is that there is so much content to sift through. To help people find the best that it has to offer, X user @KillaMinga asked this question:

And the replies came flooding in. Here are some of the funniest suggestions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2