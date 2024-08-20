People have been sharing the funniest TikTok videos and these 21 clips will split your sides
If you’re after a quick fix of the most creative comedy the internet has to offer, TikTok is the place to go.
Picking up where the sorely missed Vine left off, TikTok is something of a Wild West. It’s a space where creators are free to post the sort of experimental clips that used to be the bread and butter of video platforms.
Perhaps the biggest downside of TikTok is that there is so much content to sift through. To help people find the best that it has to offer, X user @KillaMinga asked this question:
what’s the funniest tiktok video you’ve ever seen?
— Minga (@KillaMinga) August 11, 2024
And the replies came flooding in. Here are some of the funniest suggestions.
1.
easy pic.twitter.com/AGO0l3tYmP https://t.co/RPeSMH5Y10
— e (@gloomstalker) August 14, 2024
2.
https://t.co/4XzyEo3sov pic.twitter.com/r9BmCVs9C4
— Will Kerslake (@wkerslake) August 15, 2024
3.
https://t.co/gLokiDc9Mv pic.twitter.com/p1XlRBOUE3
— sole (@solerne) August 14, 2024
4.
pic.twitter.com/YiH0FXdeFn https://t.co/Bi5mDUxjYd
— Marshall the Mathering (@NBABabySecret) August 14, 2024
5.
As an actual “professional” screenwriter, the sheer ratio of jokes/second here is insane. This is an all-timer no question. https://t.co/Pc8ixSQuof pic.twitter.com/IeJFcbXTPa
— Manic Proxy Freak Show (@ProxyFreak) August 14, 2024
6.
https://t.co/b7mAbLqHju pic.twitter.com/md7gM4kUVI
— Meadowlark-Lemonist (@SonOfThePlains) August 13, 2024
7.
Just… https://t.co/rxZLZcEsfq pic.twitter.com/xFbuqmbWyK
— Brunis (@RecklessBHeart) August 13, 2024
8.
https://t.co/lKNQljIlMk pic.twitter.com/v3TUpkm8cC
— luka (@LukaMusics) August 14, 2024
9.
I don’t know if a single word has ever made me laugh as hard as “help” https://t.co/OsmS8HbW1S pic.twitter.com/QhR2kOFD54
— Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) August 14, 2024
10.
This is still the only TikTok I have saved on my phone and haven’t deleted https://t.co/5Hdi9GjeLB pic.twitter.com/4Zns2fGGhB
— Jacob Throneberry (@jtberry97) August 14, 2024
11.
this always kills me for some reason https://t.co/AIMqKnJJvZ pic.twitter.com/gdbUyTQNZl
— rice ✧ (@usohtsuki) August 14, 2024