A Democrat broke out his ‘bullsh*t detector’ when Kristi Noem refused to admit Trump had shared a doctored image of a man they illegally deported

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2025

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, who admitted shooting her family’s 14-month-old dog for being ‘untrainable’, was questioned about the illegal arrests and deportations of immigrants and US citizens, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell tried to get her to admit that Trump had displayed a doctored picture showing Mr. Abrego Garcia with MS-13 – a violent criminal gang – tattooed across his knuckles.

What happened next was the political equivalent of trying to get a toddler to eat a spoonful of mashed parsnip. Watch this quite extraordinary exchange.

“Madam Secretary, I have a seven-year-old, a six-year-old, and a three-year-old. I have a bullshit detector. I’m just asking you is this doctored or not doctored?.”

Congressman Swalwell had this message for Team Trump.

The outrageous behaviour, and the way it was called out, caught Twitter’s attention.

