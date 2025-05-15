A Democrat broke out his ‘bullsh*t detector’ when Kristi Noem refused to admit Trump had shared a doctored image of a man they illegally deported

US US politics

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, who admitted shooting her family’s 14-month-old dog for being ‘untrainable’, was questioned about the illegal arrests and deportations of immigrants and US citizens, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell tried to get her to admit that Trump had displayed a doctored picture showing Mr. Abrego Garcia with MS-13 – a violent criminal gang – tattooed across his knuckles.

What happened next was the political equivalent of trying to get a toddler to eat a spoonful of mashed parsnip. Watch this quite extraordinary exchange.

This is absolutely incredible — Kristi Noem repeatedly refuses to acknowledge that Trump brandished an doctored image of Abrego Garcia's tattoos, prompting Eric Swalwell to have a staffer of his brandish an image of them right in her face. Totally dystopian. pic.twitter.com/PDJQ9AOBF9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2025

“Madam Secretary, I have a seven-year-old, a six-year-old, and a three-year-old. I have a bullshit detector. I’m just asking you is this doctored or not doctored?.”

Congressman Swalwell had this message for Team Trump.

Trump’s team is manufacturing evidence against individuals to justify locking them up and throwing away the keys. But we're going to keep bringing the evidence to the light of day, and we're not going away. pic.twitter.com/zitRYu0SXn — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 14, 2025

The outrageous behaviour, and the way it was called out, caught Twitter’s attention.

Noem tried to gaslight the public with a fake image. Swalwell hit print. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 14, 2025

BREAKING: Rep. Swalwell just HUMILIATED Kristi Noem after she tried to dodge whether the Abrego Garcia hand photo was doctored: “I have a 7, 6, and 3-year-old. I have a BULLSHIT detector.” This is what strong oversight looks like – and we need more! pic.twitter.com/M6DetWHrzI — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 14, 2025

Democratic House Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t having any of Kristi Noem being evasive and not answering the question about the photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s doctored gang tattoo photo: “I have a bullsh*t detector.” pic.twitter.com/kscvzoDE7y — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 14, 2025

She won’t even look at it.

This is fucking lunacy. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 14, 2025

Noem's refusal to acknowledge the doctored image is a stark example of political gaslighting, undermining trust in government and media integrity. Her history of contentious claims only amplifies the concern. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 14, 2025

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” George Orwell – 1984 — Binks (@BinkyBaxter1) May 14, 2025

She's in complete denial of reality – in service to Trump. https://t.co/yPAT1zIHjn — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) May 14, 2025

