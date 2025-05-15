Over-30s have been sharing their most valuable life advice – 19 words of wisdom actually worth listening to

Round Ups Bluesky

Turning 30 can be an intimidating milestone that fills a lot of people with dread. But it doesn’t have to be as scary as all that.

If you’re on the run up to 30, it can help to hear some advice from people who have already passed that threshold. And luckily, Bluesky is here to the rescue. That’s because user Tyler Ratliff recently called upon the website’s thirtysomethings to dish out their words of wisdom.

If you’re over 30, quote this with some life advice — Bunny Conejita Зайчик ✨ (@copaceticbunsz.com) 2 February 2025 at 20:33

And they didn’t disappoint. Take note of these replies to get the most out of your thirties…

1.

The older you get, the faster time will seem to move. Eventually the days will be going by like lightning, and you will wonder how it got so late so fast. So slow down, don’t be so hasty, and enjoy what you have while you have it. — Cobalt (@boinkplanet.bsky.social) 10 May 2025 at 03:41

2.

Take care of your essentials first before you spend money on frivolities. things like rent and power along with groceries. I have seen far too many people end up needing to beg for such things while they end up spending money on non-essentials — TalonSaurn -AC2025 soon (@talonsaurn.bsky.social) 10 May 2025 at 03:47

3.

Let yourself enjoy the little things you like in life without fear of being “cringe”. Wear your favorite color, cut your hair, wear the comfortable or fun clothes, listen to your favorite music. Stop trying to be someone you’re not, and find joy in being YOU And always be kind — ✧☽ & ☾✧ (@duaia.bsky.social) 9 May 2025 at 04:58

4.

Marry someone you enjoy hanging out with, you’ll have a whole life together.

Stash basic shit in your car like antacids and band aids and a spare charging cord.

You’ll live longer than you think, so plan ahead.

Oh, and being kind to retail workers will get you *very* far, so don’t be an ass to ‘em. — Miss Xune (@missxune.bsky.social) 8 May 2025 at 13:49

5.

Do things a little bit and imperfectly; 10 minutes of cleaning is better than none. Some exercise is better than none. Instant ramen is better than not eating at all. Also your friends don’t hate you, reach out to them and tell them “I enjoyed chatting with you.” — Thaily (@thaily.bsky.social) 12 May 2025 at 10:22

6.

50-year-old advice: enjoy your fandoms and your hobbies. Don’t guilt yourself out of them thinking you’ve gotten too old for them, if you like gaming and cartoons and toy collecting and anime and whatever, keep going! You only live once, enjoy it while you can! — Bensaret (@bensaret.bsky.social) 10 May 2025 at 18:55

7.

Fail. Fail hard. Fail often. Get used to failure, because once it stops being feared, it stops holding you back. Make choices expecting to fail. Go into it with a light heart and zero expectations of success. Push yourself in low stakes situations and build up a callous. There is freedom in failure. — Painted Warrior (@paintedwarrior.bsky.social) 10 May 2025 at 18:19

8.

People who get upset with you for setting boundaries are the same people who were benefitting from you having none. — Brett in Miami (@bretthalsey.bsky.social) 10 May 2025 at 18:14

9.